Drake Maye, Patriots Put on Blast After Blowout Loss to Jaguars

It’s still early in the 2026 NFL season. But with a three-game sample size, patterns are starting to develop around the league. For the New England Patriots, those patterns aren’t good.

At least they aren’t on offense with quarterback Drake Maye.

The Patriots suffered a lopsided 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in Week 3. In the defeat, Maye averaged eight yards per pass. But he had just 199 yards passing with two interceptions, three sacks, a lost fumble and no touchdowns.

After the defeat, CBS Sports’ John Breech gave the Patriots an “F” grade for Week 3. New England was one of only two teams to get a failing grade over the weekend.

“The Patriots offense looks broken, and that’s mostly because of Drake Maye. The Pats’ QB threw two interceptions while also losing a fumble, and those three turnovers led to 14 points for Jacksonville,” wrote Breech. “Not to mention, one of the picks came on a third-and-goal play from Jacksonville’s two-yard line. It was a costly mistake that you simply can’t make.

“The Patriots had plenty of issues on Sunday, but their biggest problem is that the Drake Maye who led the Patriots to the Super Bowl last year is nowhere to be found this year.”

Through three games, Maye now has only one touchdown pass versus six interceptions.

Drake Maye Struggling Mightily for Patriots

Getty Quarterback Drake Maye and the New England Patriots received an F grade from CBS Sports for their Week 3 loss.

Based on how Maye is playing, it’s really hard to believe he very nearly won the NFL MVP award last season. Maye looks like a shell of his 2025 self.

Perhaps the schedule has something to do with that. The Patriots have faced three strong defenses to begin the 2026 campaign, including two on the road. The schedule being a factor has been a popular narrative around New England and will continue to be unless Maye starts playing better against top competition.

But the team’s preseason fear that they could open the season 1-3 because of the schedule could very well come to fruition. The Patriots will face the 3-0 Buffalo Bills next week.

Maye lost to the Bills in his last start against them last season. But in Week 5 of 2025, Maye led the Patriots to a 23-20 victory versus Buffalo, going 22 of 30 for 273 passing yards.

The Bills were one of only two playoffs teams Maye defeated last season before the postseason started.

The criticism around Maye is going to be very high this week. But it could reach fever pitch levels if the Patriots offense doesn’t look any better in Week 4 versus the Bills.

On Sunday, the Patriots finished with 317 yards, including just 83 yards on the ground. New England turned the ball over three times, went 0-for-3 on their red zone trips scoring touchdowns and converted just four of 12 third-down opportunities.