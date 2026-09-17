Patriots’ Drake Maye Put on Notice Days Before Critical Steelers Matchup

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has had a long time to think about his terrible fourth quarter in Week 1. Over the past week, he’s experienced the opportunity to read and hear plenty of criticism.

CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan added more a few days before Maye’s Week 2 showdown with future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“The Patriots — specifically Drake Maye — fell on their face in a Week 1 loss to the Seahawks,” wrote Sullivan.

Entering Week 2, Sullivan ranked the top five teams most in need of a win this weekend. Maye and the Patriots came in at No. 2 on the list behind only the Dallas Cowboys.

New England will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in the team’s home opener.

“Coming into the season, New England was pegged as a regression candidate after making the Super Bowl last year, thanks, in part, to a cakewalk of a schedule,” Sullivan added. “While they were underdogs entering the season opener, it did appear like the seas were parting for them yet again, with Sam Darnold going down with an injury early in the first quarter. That suddenly turned this into a very winnable game for New England, who would now only need to out-duel backup Drew Lock. Well, Maye tossed three interceptions in the fourth quarter, including a game-clinching pick in the end zone.

“Mike Vrabel’s team will now try to pick up the pieces in what should be another winnable game at home against Pittsburgh. The Steelers’ offense struggled against a battered Falcons defense in Week 1, so if New England can’t create distance between them on Sunday afternoon, real concerns are starting about what this team truly is.”

Will Drake Maye Beat Aaron Rodgers in Week 2?

Getty CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan put quarterback Drake Maye on notice before facing the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2.

Technically, Maye already has a victory against Rodgers from when the 42-year-old was a member of the Jets. But in the Week 8 victory during Maye’s rookie season, the Patriots quarterback exited with an injury, and Jacoby Brissett finished the win.

Last season, the Patriots lost to Rodgers and the Steelers 21-14 in Week 3. The Patriots out-gained the Steelers 369-203, but Pittsburgh won by forcing Maye and the New England offense to commit five giveaways.

Mike Tomlin’s opportunistic philosophy is gone in Pittsburgh, but the Steelers still have the same defensive playmakers. They could potentially be licking their chops after Maye’s Week 1 performance.

It’s over simplistic to say all Maye has to do is take care of the ball, and the Patriots should beat the Steelers. Pittsburgh, especially on defense, is probably better than what Sullivan suggested.

Still, it will be key for Maye to bounce back after an awful fourth quarter in Week 1. The offense overall should also be on high-alert to avoid the team’s pitfalls of last year’s Patriots-Steelers showdown.

Patriots’ Difficult 2026 NFL Schedule

Getty CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan argued Mike Vrabel and the New England Patriots need a win as badly as nearly any other team in the NFL this weekend.

Sullivan referred to the Steelers as a “winnable” opponent for the Patriots. For the defending AFC champions, every game should be “winnable.” The problem the Patriots face early this season, though, is every game also seems quite losable.

In other words, the schedule is difficult for the Patriots during the early stretch of the 2026 campaign.

“They could also be looking at the possibility of a 0-4 start if they lose [to the Steelers],” concluded Sullivan. “After Week 2, the Patriots will be on the road for two weeks (at Jacksonville and at Buffalo).

“They most likely won’t be favored in either of those contests, making this as close to a kitchen-sink game as it can be for this time of the year.”

Must-win games don’t really exist in Week 2. Having said that, the Patriots will be staring at an early hole if they fall to 0-2 with two more AFC contenders up next on the schedule.

The Patriots need a better performance from Maye in Week 2 to avoid that scenario.