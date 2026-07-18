6 Historic Drake Maye Stats Ahead of Patriots Training Camp

Quarterbacks usually arrive at training camp with a list of things they need to prove.

Drake Maye has certainly some things on his list, but he enters his third NFL season following a spectacular, perhaps ascendent, season.

The New England Patriots quarterback already owns a collection of numbers that place his first two years alongside some of the best young passers in league history.

Veterans are scheduled to report July 24, with the Patriots’ first public practice set for July 25.

Before the footballs start flying in Foxborough, here are six statistics that help explain how quickly Maye’s risen to the top.

Maye’s Accuracy Already Sits in Historic Territory

1. Youngest completion-percentage champion: Maye completed 72% of his passes in 2025, leading the NFL while setting a Patriots single-season record.

He also became the youngest player in the Super Bowl era to lead the league in completion percentage.

The number becomes more impressive when paired with his volume.

Maye threw for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns, becoming the eighth quarterback in NFL history to reach 4,000 yards and 30 scores while completing at least 70% of his throws.

2. Second-highest passer rating by a quarterback 23 or younger: Maye’s 113.5 rating trailed only Patrick Mahomes’ 113.8 mark from his 2018 MVP season among quarterbacks that age.

Maye led the league in passer rating and yards per attempt at 8.9. He also threw only eight interceptions across 492 attempts, giving New England high-end efficiency without sacrificing downfield output.

3. The first 250-yard, five-touchdown, 90% game: Maye completed 19 of 21 passes for 256 yards and five touchdowns against the Jets in Week 17. He became the first player in NFL history to post at least 250 passing yards and five passing touchdowns while completing 90% of his attempts.

He did his work quickly. Maye threw his fifth score with more than eight minutes remaining in the third quarter and did not take another snap.

Maye’s Consistency and Mobility Set the Benchmark

4. A franchise-record 13 games with a 100-plus passer rating: Maye broke Tom Brady’s Patriots record of 12 such games in a season. His 13 also tied Mahomes for the most by a player under 24.

That consistency mattered as much as the headline performances, as Maye reached a 100 rating in more than three-quarters of New England’s regular-season games.

5. Eight consecutive games with 200 yards and a 100 rating: Maye joined Peyton Manning, Brady and Aaron Rodgers as the only quarterbacks to reach both marks in eight straight games during one season.

The streak stretched from September into November and showed that Maye’s early swell held up over an extended portion of the schedule.

6. Top-five dual-threat production through two seasons: Maye has 6,670 passing yards and 871 rushing yards in 30 regular-season games. Based on StatMuse’s first-two-season total-yard and quarterback rushing leaderboards, his 7,541 combined passing and rushing yards rank fifth among quarterbacks who gained at least 800 yards on the ground.

Rank Quarterback Passing Rushing Combined 1 Cam Newton 7,920 1,447 9,367 2 Kyler Murray 7,693 1,363 9,056 3 Caleb Williams 7,483 877 8,360 4 Robert Griffin III 6,403 1,304 7,707 5 Drake Maye 6,670 871 7,541

Maye’s legs remain part of the equation even after his passing breakout. He rushed for 450 yards and four touchdowns in 2025 after gaining 421 yards as a rookie.

Training camp will bring new questions about protection, timing and whether Maye can repeat a season built on uncommon efficiency.

The great news for the Patriots is they enter camp knowing they have their quarterback. T

The next question is how much higher Maye can push the norm.