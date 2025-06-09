Patriots’ Drake Maye, Stefon Diggs Get Unfavorable Outlook

The New England Patriots added star wide receiver Stefon Diggs this offseason in hopes to boost the passing game with second-year quarterback Drake Maye.

That doesn’t translate to a meteoric rise for the Patriots passing attack, which has been mostly dormant the past two years. CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan ranks the Maye-Diggs combination at No. 12 among passing quarterback-receive combinations across the league.

“It’s been a forgetful few seasons in Foxborough, but Drake Maye does seem to be a beacon of hope for the organization,” Sullivan wrote on June 5. “The former No. 3 overall pick flashed as a rookie, despite the lackluster talent around him. Fast forward to this offseason, and the Patriots did load up around their young quarterback, which included the addition of veteran receiver Stefon Diggs.”

“If everything was firing on all cylinders, the Maye-Diggs duo probably would find its way higher up on these rankings,” Sullivan added. “However, there are some questions. Maye is essentially in another rookie season as he’s being tasked with learning a new offense after the Patriots cleaned out the prior regime, hired Mike Vrabel as coach, and Josh McDaniels as offensive coordinator.”

“That could result in some growing pains in Year 2 as he molds into the new system,” Sullivan concluded.

Time will tell if Maye can adapt in year two and if he and Diggs can form the passing duo that the Patriots have sorely lacked.

A Dream Come True for Drake Maye

Maye will get taste of reality for what was once fantasy when he throws passes for Diggs this season.

The former North Carolina standout admitted that he once had Diggs as player in his virtual football endeavors growing up. Diggs, 31, has been in the league since 2014 when the Minnesota Vikings selected him with a fifth-round pick out of Maryland.

“Stefon, he’s one of those guys growing up when I was in high school he was young in the league. I had him on my fantasy team and things like that, playing with him in Madden. So it’s pretty cool to hopefully now this season be throwing to him,” Maye told reporters on May 1.

“He’s coming back obviously from injury and looks like he’s doing great. He’s been around. I think it’s just going to be cool to throw to a receiver who’s made plays like he has, who’s made big plays in playoff games, who’s been in different schemes, who’s played with high-level quarterbacks,” Maye added.

New England signed Diggs to a one-year, $8.7 million deal after he spent the past year with the Houston Texans.

Stefon Diggs Stood Out at OTAs

Diggs impressed at organized team activities last week, which could bode well for the Patriots.

“Diggs is only eight months removed from tearing his ACL, but he still looks like arguably the most explosive wide receiver in the Patriots locker room,” Boston.com’s Colin McCarthy wrote on June 7. “And judging by how good he already looks, the wait to see him on the field in New England may not be very long.”

“Diggs showed quickness out of his breaks during receiver drills this week, and appeared faster than Kayshon Boutte when lined up beside him,” McCarthy added.