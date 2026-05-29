Patriots QB Drake Maye Gives Honest Thoughts on Super Bowl Rematch vs. Seahawks

The NFL season is going to open the way it ended. In Week 1, the New England Patriots will take on the Seattle Seahawks, except this time it’s going to be played in Seattle on a banner night. It would be hard for quarterback Drake Maye and company not to be motivated by that.

Maye recently opened up about that not-so-shocking quirk in the schedule. In particular, how it’s going to motivate the Patriots throughout the offseason.

“I think it’s a chance for us to get some extra motivation during training camp,” Maye said. “Starting off with a bang like that — a chance to get an opponent that left a bad taste in our mouth. So I think for us, it’s going to really make us work. We’ve got to bring it Week 1 — on the road in a tough environment. They’re going to be hanging their banner, and that’s a part of it.”

That Week 1 game against the Seahawks won’t decide the 2026 season. It could become a statement for the Patriots, though, showing they’re improved from the team that came up short a season ago.

“So, it’s going to be interesting, it’s going to be fun, it’s going to be a tough task. It’ll be something for us to gain some extra motivation, and make training camp better,” Maye said.

Drake Maye Struggled in the Super Bowl Against the Seattle Seahawks

The Super Bowl was a disappointment all around for the New England Patriots. In particular, it was frustrating for Drake Maye, who struggled behind a porous offensive line.

Maye finished the Super Bowl, completing 27 of 43 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns. However, turnovers were an issue. He had two interceptions and lost a vital fumble. Now, he’s had time to reflect on the performance and knows he can learn from it.

“For me, on the biggest stage, a big game, I had a lot of plays I wish I had back,” Maye said. “And at such a young point in my career where I can still learn so much, first time playing that defense. So, you can learn things and learn about the game. So I think there’s definitely some parts that you maybe throw [away], that I maybe skip, or know that, no, I don’t want to watch that again. But definitely the game, I think you learn so much from mistakes you make yourself.”

Once again, the Week 1 game offers Drake Maye an opportunity separate from the rest of the Patriots. He can prove he learned from his individual mistakes and build on his MVP runner-up season.

Hunter Henry Expects Drake Maye to Improve in 2026

It would be hard to replicate the leap of success that Drake Maye had from his rookie to his second season in the NFL. At the same time, there are plenty of reasons to expect him to keep improving.

Veteran tight end Hunter Henry is particularly excited about that possibility. In particular, as he has the chance to work for a second season with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

“I think the underrated thing he has this year is obviously going into Year 2 in the system is big,” Henry recently said. “This system demands a lot on the quarterback position. To have a whole offseason to be in the same scheme and really build on what he did last year, I’m excited to see the jump and progress he can make on a day-to-day basis.”

It’s hard to imagine how impressive Maye has the ability to be if he does take that type of leap. After all, a season ago, he finished up completing 72% of his passes for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns. He also rushed for 450 yards and 4 touchdowns on the ground.