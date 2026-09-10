Drake Maye Makes Tim Tebow-Like Promise After Patriots Collapse vs Seahawks

Nearly 20 years ago, former Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow went viral with the promise heard around the world.

Following Florida’s heartbreaking loss to Ole Miss, Tebow took the podium and made a vow to Gators fans that he wouldn’t let them down again.

“I just want to say one thing: to the fans and everybody in Gator Nation, I’m sorry, extremely sorry,” Tebow said. “I promise you one thing, a lot of good will come out of this.

“You will never see any player in the entire country play as hard as I will play the rest of the season, and you will never see someone push the rest of the team as hard as I will push everybody the rest of the season, and you will never see a team play harder that we will the rest of the season. God bless.”

The speech New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye gave after Wednesday’s season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks wasn’t nearly as spirited, but Maye flashed some shades of Tebow’s infamous promise.

Drake Maye Vows to be Better

Immediately after Wednesday’s loss, Maye we grilled on his three-interception performance.

The third-year QB took accountability for his shortcomings before making a promise to himself — and Pats fans — to be better.

“We had the game under control. I thought we had a good plan to try to start chipping away and be patient, and I lost patience — and it cost us,” Maye said.

“Decisions that cost us the game on my part, on my end, and I vow to myself to be better and realize it’s a long season, but at the same time, you can’t have those. It was unacceptable, and I know I got to get back to work because that wasn’t how I play football and how I want to represent my game and playing quarterback for the Patriots.”

Despite Maye’s struggles, the Patriots still had a chance to win on their final drive.

New England drove 57 yards in 15 plays, and Maye led them all the way down to the 12-yard line before Josh Jobe picked him off in the end zone to seal the Seattle win.

“It was just unacceptable,” Maye added. “We had a chance to send it to overtime, at the worst, and the only thing you can’t do is turn the ball over — that’s what I did.”