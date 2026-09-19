Drake Maye, Patriots Get Message From Steelers’ T.J. Watt Before Week 2 Meeting

The Pittsburgh Steelers lived and died on takeaways at the end of the Mike Tomlin era. There was no greater example of that last season when the AFC champion New England Patriots lost at home to Tomlin’s Steelers for the first time since 2008.

New England outgained Pittsburgh 368-203, and yet, the Steelers won by a touchdown thanks to five Patriots giveaways.

The Steelers have a new coaching regime this season. But that doesn’t mean they wouldn’t be fine following the same game plan in their 2026 trip to Foxboro on Sunday.

“Takeaways are what we’re here for, but I think, each and every week, you’re always talking about the same opportunities,” Watt told reporters Friday. “Obviously, we were able to get to them last year, but he’s watching the same film that we are, so I’m sure they’re really working on ball security this week.

“But that doesn’t mean that’s not going to be an opportunity for us.”

When asked specifically about Maye, the Steelers edge rusher spoke highly of the quarterback’s running ability. But he also stressed about getting after Maye to create chaos.

“He can get out of the pocket and extend plays. He’s looking to throw first, obviously, but he can do some things with his legs,” added Watt. “He’s getting better at sliding, getting down.

“But there’s always chances to get the football anytime around the quarterback.”

Maye had two giveaways in the 21-14 loss to the Steelers last year. He threw an interception in the end zone and lost a fumble, which Watt recovered.

Drake Maye Looking to Avoid Giveaways vs. Steelers

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt commented on New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye on Friday.

The Steelers might eventually be a different team under new head coach Mike McCarthy. They have the potential to score more and not be as dependent on defensive takeaways

But in Week 1, things looked pretty similar for this year’s Steelers. They won by a touchdown, which Watt scored in the second half on a highlight-reel pick six.

The Patriots didn’t yield a defensive touchdown against the Steelers last season. But they couldn’t hold onto the ball, fumbling four times. Pittsburgh recovered all four fumbles.

It’s unlikely the Steelers will experience the same fumble luck in Foxboro this year. Clearly, though, the Patriots can’t fumble that often in one game. Maye also can’t afford to throw another red zone interception.

With 12 seconds left in the first half, Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward tipped a Maye pass at the line of scrimmage at the 2-yard line. Defensive back Brandin Echols intercepted the pass to preserve a 7-point lead for Pittsburgh.

Patriots Aiming to Bounce Back in Pivotal Week 2

Getty New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye will be trying to avoid the same mistakes he made against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season to bounce back in Week 2.

Watt reminded Maye and the Patriots of what plagued them last season against the Steelers. But the quarterback and team needed no reminder — not when a Maye redzone interception was also costly in Week 1 of the 2026 campaign.

Maye threw a pick in the end zone from the Seattle Seahawks 16-yard line in the final 30 seconds of the season opener. It was the quarterback’s third interception of the fourth quarter.

The Patriots didn’t even need a touchdown. New England could have kicked a field goal to force overtime. Instead, the Patriots lost 13-10.

With that in mind, avoiding costly turnovers should be one of Maye’s top priorities versus the Steelers in what could be a pivotal early season matchup.

Up next, the Patriots will have road trips to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills in Weeks 3 and 4, respectively. New England really needs to avoid an 0-2 hole with those tough matchups looming.