Patriots QB Drake Maye Cracks ESPN’s Top 10 In Surprising Spot

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye came in at eighth overall on ESPN’s top 10 quarterback rankings. The list was officially published on Monday morning.

The list itself is compiled by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. It features insight from NFL players, coaches, and executives. The list this year was comprised of some of the best players in the entire league, and Maye certainly belongs in the upper echelon. He helped orchestrate a remarkable turnaround for the Patriots last season, and brought them back to playoff glory.

In the meantime, Fowler’s article went into detail about why many believe Maye still belongs among the top quarterbacks in the NFL, as several scouts weighed in.

“Size, athleticism, accuracy, playmaking upside through the roof, poise and toughness,” an NFL coordinator said. “He had zero weapons and a shaky OL, and made it all work.” “He’s really talented, but I need to see more,” a veteran NFC defensive coach said. “Other quarterbacks on this list have proven it over time, and he’s got to keep doing it.”

Patriots QB Put Together Strong Resume Last Year

When you look at what he was able to do last season, it’s easy to understand how he would end up on this list. He threw for 4394 passing yards, which was fourth in the NFL. His 31 passing touchdowns ranked third in the entire league. The North Carolina product averaged 8.9 yards per attempt and had a 113.5 passer rating. Both statistical marks ranked first in the NFL.

He also showed his ability in terms of rushing the football. He averaged 4.4 yards per carry and had 450 yards in total on the season. The quarterbacks for rushing touchdowns also showed his dual-threat ability as well.

Some of Maye’s fiercest competition also made the quarterback list. Division rival Josh Allen was tops on the list while Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson rounded out the top five.

Regarding wanting to see more from the quarterback, the Patriots will have plenty of opportunities to shine against some of the best teams in the NFL. The offensive unit will face anywhere from five to seven top-10 defenses during the 2026 NFL season. This includes the Seattle Seahawks as the season-opening game in what is a Super Bowl rematch.

Patriots QB Will Have Chances To Climb List

The quarterback will have plenty of opportunities to prove himself. The narrative last season was that the Patriots benefited from an easy schedule. Now, the Patriots will play some of the best teams in the NFL. Not only that, they will have the opportunity to play several primetime games, which goes along with playing a lead competition. The Patriots will be put on a national stage, and so too will Maye.

In order to be regarded higher in the league, the quarterback will probably have to play at an elite level. This will certainly be a step up from what he had to face last season. Should he pass this litmus test, the quarterback will undoubtedly gain more respect across the league and among his peers. Ninth place is not necessarily a bad place to be when you’re grouped with some of the best quarterbacks in the sport. Being placed in the upper echelon is certainly an honor regardless.

Even still, there is little doubt that the quarterback has a bit to prove before being thought of as one of the elite, top-five quarterbacks in the NFL. He made progress last season in a major way. Now, it’s going to be about taking the next step.