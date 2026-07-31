Patriots QB Drake Maye Shows Growing Confidence

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye feels much more comfortable in offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ offense.

Maye has shown that in the early going of training camp, and he looks to keep building in Year Two with McDaniels. The longtime Patriots assistant coach returned to Foxboro last year when head coach Mike Vrabel took the job, and that helped unlock Maye’s potential.

“I’m just trying to be myself,” Maye told reporters on Friday. “I think the big thing, I think it’s naturally when you’re in the second year of an offense, and you feel like you know what you’re talking about and you put a year on tape where you feel like you did some good things and knew what you were doing most of the time.”

Maye had a 72% completion rate for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns versus eight interceptions in 2025. He became an MVP contender and a Super Bowl quarterback in the process.

“So I think that kind of speaks for itself,” Maye said about 2025’s development. “And knowing the offense and trying to get to the level of Coach McDaniels and some of the coaches is what that we’re all trying to do and kind of understand how they see it and how they want us to execute it.”

“And from there, I feel like we can direct guys and I can push guys to try to get to that level, and that’s the goal,” he concluded.

Drake Maye on Hitting His Throws

Quarterbacks end up under a microscope at training camps with every throw, and Maye’s precision thus far has kept the critics at bay. That said, the media took note of his accuracy, which he talked about after Friday’s practice.

“Yeah, I think you find that during training camp,” Maye said. “You try to find a rhythm and try to find like … I feel like being accurate is kind of one of the number one things of playing quarterback and putting the ball in the right spot and giving our guys chances.”

“And that’s what I’m doing, and our guys are making plays. And I think the biggest thing for us is to stay in positive plays, and includes run game passing game,” Maye added. And for me, it’s getting started early.”

“It’s like when I used to play basketball and just come out and try to shoot a 3 get a layup, get to the free throw line, and then at the same time, I love taking a shot early,” Maye concluded. “So trying to balance that.”

Drake Maye Gives Takeaway For First Week

Maye considered it a productive first week of training camp and broke down what he saw.

“Learned about our offense…. I think just the unlocked potential that we can even take more steps forward,” Maye said. “I think we kind of just, we’re figuring things out how Coach likes the game plan, figuring out how he liked to do things last year.”

“I think we got some work to kind of expand the offense and do some different things and put even more pressure on the defense than we did last year,” Maye continued. “And the biggest thing is just knowing that when you start off good in the game and we had some games where we felt like we kind of slowed down the second half, just keep the foot on the pedal and keep going.”