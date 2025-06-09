Patriots’ Drake Maye Working on Making Major Change for 2025

The Patriots have done just about everything they could hope to do this offseason as far as rebuilding, retooling and reconfiguring the team’s roster and hierarchy. Jerod Mayo and his ill-conceived coaching staff is out, replaced by Mike Vrabel and a series of much more professionally accomplished assistants. The draft was mostly focused on the problem of finding weapons for Drake Maye, while free-agency was focused on beefing up the defense.

The team spent $360 million in free agency, the most in the NFL, and between those transactions and the draft, it’s likely that the Patriots will feature 10 new starters in 2025, as well as a new kicker and snapper.

After back-to-back 4-13 seasons, it’s obvious why New England made these moves. They were determined not to finish with four wins yet again. But beyond that, too, is the fact that the team knows it is in a situation in which it must take advantage of the ability Maye showed last year. There is no better time, after all, to build a contender than when your quarterback is on his rookie contract.

Patriots Need Leaders

But for Maye and the Patriots, it’s going to have to be a two-way street. There are upgrades and new starters all around, but Maye is returning for Year 2, and New England will need him to improve, both on the field and off. The Patriots are asking something more of him this year–to be a better leader.

Over the course of OTAs in the past three weeks, observers have seen Maye look sharper in practices. But ESPN’s Mike Reiss writes that Maye’s leadership is also on the upswing. He said that part of things is a change for Maye this season. Developing his leadership, “is an evolving process for the 22-year-old, who at this point last year was showing deference to veteran Jacoby Brissett as he attempted to blend into the mix.”

“He’s doing really well. He’s very smart. Works really hard,” offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said. “He’s doing a really good job of digesting the information, processing the corrections when there is a correction to be made, and going out there with a great attitude and mindset the next day.”

Drake Maye: ‘A Pro’s Pro’

Maye played in 13 games and started 12 last year, throwing for 175.1 yards per game and an 88.1 quarterback rating. While he looked impressive despite playing for a bad team, and looked the part of a quality NFL quarterback, the end result of Maye’s 12 starts was a 3-9 record, and 15 touchdowns to go with 10 interceptions.

Taking the reins of this team will be part of Maye’s ability to turn things around.

Ashton Grant, the team’s quarterbacks coach, hailed Maye’s professionalism: “I think Drake is doing a helluva job with a change from one offense to a new offense. He’s been a pro’s pro. He’s been super intentional with everything we’ve asked him to do, so I couldn’t be happier with where he is right now.”

The Patriots will have one more string of spring practices this week when they run their mandatory minicamp, through Wednesday. After that, they will gear up for training camp in late July.