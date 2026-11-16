The New England Patriots’ season has started to unfold in rapid, devastating fashion.

After getting blown out in back-to-back weeks by NFC North opponents, the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, the Patriots now seemed to have lost quarterback Drake Maye to an ankle injury for an extended period of time.

ESPN and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport scooped on Monday – the day after the injury suffered early on in the Lions game – that Maye had reportedly suffered a “significant lower leg injury“, stating that it was even on the cards that the former third overall pick misses the rest of the year.

His colleague, Adam Schefter, also reported that the Patriots are worried that Maye suffered an ankle fracture.

Drake Maye Likely Out For Year if Fractured Ankle Reports are Correct

However, posting on social media a little later on in the day, former NFL lead doctor with the Los Angeles Chargers David Chao suggested that, if the reporting on the situation has been factually precise, Maye’s season could already be done.

Chao believes that whilst he did not see evidence of a fracture on tape, if that is in fact the case – along with the high ankle sprain that was visible in the injury game-footage – then the QB is most likely finished for the year.

“Can you have a fractured ankle with an ankle sprain? Yes. If it turns out enough, it can have a higher fibula fracture. I guess that explains why he was able to walk, but he walked way better than I thought.” Chao said on Monday.

“I called the high ankle. I did not see the fracture…And if this is the case, it’s likely season for Drake Maye with the reports of the fracture.”

The New England Patriots’ 2026 Season May Be Over Already

Per Schefter’s earlier report, the Patriots’ franchise signal caller has stayed on in Germany for further testing to see whether he requires surgery, and presumably to confirm a diagnosis one way or another.

This is undoubtedly bad news for Maye. And sitting now at 5-5 with forthcoming opponents such as the Bills, Vikings, Chiefs and Broncos, it appears that New England’s season could well and truly be over.

If Maye is in fact out for the rest of the season, the organization might as well start planning for 2027.