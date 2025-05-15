Patriots Hall of Famer Shares Thoughts on Second-Year QB

Patriots Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on the team’s second-year quarterback and what he expects to see from him in the 2025 – 2026 season.

Former New England Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe appeared on the “Up & Adams Show” speaking Drake Maye ahead of next season.

“For him, ball come out of his hands a little bit faster. Anticipate a little bit better,” Bledsoe said on the show. “Just more efficient, I think, would be the biggest thing I would anticipate happening for him this year.”

New head coach Mike Vrabel and the coaching staff filled the offense during the offseason to help excel Maye’s game.

Adding weapons in the receiving core, adding players to the offensive line and bolstering the backfield in the free agency and the draft.

Josh McDaniels and Maye’s Relationship

Quarterback Drake Maye will have a new coaching staff and a whole different style of play with the New England Patriots.

Bledsoe told Kay Adams that he hopes Maye will have stability with new offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and build for the future.

Bledsoe mentioned that throughout his career, he worked with eight offensive coordinators in 14 seasons and had to learn new “personalities” and “philosophies.”

“I think Josh is great. There may be a learning curve where it may take a year for them to become really comfortable with each other. It may happen really quickly, you never know how those relationships are gonna go,” the former Patriots QB said. “My hope for him is now that he’ll have some stability for a while from that standpoint, where he can work with Josh for a number of years.”

In a press conference on May 1st, Drake said he needed to “translate” McDaniels’ playbook and install new verbiage with the team.

Protecting Drake Maye

With the 2025 NFL Draft in the books, the New England Patriots added offensive lineman Will Campbell from LSU to help protect Drake Maye.

Campbell said after being selected fourth overall by New England, that he will “fight and die to protect [Maye] with everything I got.”

“The left tackle they drafted (Will Campbell), I love that dudes attitude. I think that’s gonna really benefit him. The game also slows down when you’re not getting hit as much,” Bledsoe said.

Maye was sacked 34 times in his rookie season with the New England Patriots in 13 games.

Adding a player like Campbell will see that number decrease and see more production from the former North Carolina quarterback.

“Adding Will to our football team, is that it’s about a foundational piece,” head coach Vrabel said. “He’s a leader, he’s durable, he’s physical, dependable, accountable.”