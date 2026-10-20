Patriots Cut Ties With Athletic Defensive Back

The New England Patriots made a variety of roster moves to begin their short week before facing the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. Those moves included signing three players to their practice squad Monday.

To help create space for those signings, the Patriots parted ways with defensive back D’Shawn Jamison.

According to the NFL transaction wire, New England released Jamison from its practice squad. The former undrafted free agent spent less than a week on the Patriots practice squad.

Jamison began his NFL career in 2023 as an undrafted free agent for the San Francisco 49ers. He most recently appeared in a regular season game for the Pittsburgh Steelers last year.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein saw Jamison as a potential Day 3 draft selection during the 2023 class because of his athleticism.

“Undersized perimeter cornerback with good ball skills and the talent to handle full-time return duties if he makes a team,” Zierlein wrote. “Jamison carries the athletic profile of an NFL player with twitchy feet, loose hips and make-up speed to run down mistakes.

“He might need to move inside, where he will have to prove he can stay connected to route runners without playing from his desired side-shuffle technique. The route anticipation is nothing special, but his ball skills and competitiveness might be good enough to create a roster opportunity as a backup with return talent.”

Patriots Release DB D’Shawn Jamison From Practice Squad

Getty Head coach Mike Vrabel and the New England Patriots released defensive back D’Shawn Jamison on Monday.

Jamison added defensive back depth to the Patriots practice squad for their matchup versus the New York Jets during Week 6. But Monday, the Patriots added three offensive players to their practice squad — wide receiver Ryan Miller, center Jacob Rizy and tackle Andrew Rupcich.

Jamison could be a candidate to return to New England later this season. But ahead of Week 7, he will become a free agent.

During his four years in the NFL, the defensive back has appeared in 18 regular season games, making one start. He has posted 10 combined tackles with one pass defense.