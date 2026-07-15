ESPN Confirms What Patriots Already Knew About A.J. Brown

New England Patriots wide receiver A. J. Brown is heading into a highly-anticipated season with the team. New ESPN rankings also share that same level of anticipation. Brown was ranked ninth overall on a list compiled by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The list was compiled with opinions from NFL players, coaches, and executives.

The Patriots acquired Brown in June. The trade itself gave the Patriots a top wide receiver weapon and a playmaker for quarterback Drake Maye. It also reunited Brown with Patriots coach Mike Vrabel. The two worked together with the Tennessee Titans. In any event, it was a perfect match for Brown, who grew up a Patriots fan.

It appears executives like how Brown will be able to fit into the Patriots offense under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

“He changes the coverages people play, everything will be rolled his way, and it will lighten the box for Josh [McDaniels] to really get the run game going,” the coordinator said. “He gives them run-after-catch explosion and isolation down the field on 50-50 plays that they didn’t have.”

Patriots WR Finished Strong Last Season

The receiver is coming to the Patriots on a bit of a high to end last season. After struggling in the beginning part of the year, Brown was able to put things together in the back half. This production increase really began in week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys. He caught eight passes for 110 yards in this game, and also added a touchdown. The playmaker followed that up with 10 catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns against the Chicago Bears.

As the calendar turned to December, Brown continued his hot streak. He had six catches for 100 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers, signifying that this was more than just a productive two-game stretch. His last big-production regular-season game came against the Washington Commanders. He recorded nine catches for 95 yards in that contest.

Brown has a unique opportunity to capitalize on that production as a member of the Patriots. The team does have the sixth-hardest schedule in the NFL. However, they have multiple ways that they can scheme Brown open. The addition of Romeo Doubs should help with that in particular. Doubs should be able to function as a strong secondary receiver. This could allow Brown to have more opportunities to get open.

Patriots WR Is Used To Sharing Football

Brown is used to having complementary receivers in an offense. He was able to serve that role with Devonta Smith. During his time with the Eagles. Last season, Brown had a 27.3% target share and served as the focal point of the offense. He had a 27% target-per-route rate. The metric itself factors in how much he was targeted on all the passing patterns he ran.

The metrics, as well as Brown’s end-of-season performances certainly work in his favor. There is a chance he could outplay his ESPN ranking when all is said and done. That would certainly be ideal for a Patriots team that is looking for elite play from Brown. A solid 2026 campaign did make him not only a top-10 receiver, but among the top five in all of football.

There is certainly a long way to go in order to get among that elite group. Nevertheless, Brown is certainly viewed as one of the premier receivers in the NFL. It will be interesting to see what the Patriots do schematically in order to get him the ball.