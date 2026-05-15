ESPN’s Ryan Clark Has Shocking Prediction for Patriots 2026 Season

Throughout the New England Patriots‘ surprise run to the Super Bowl last season, there was a common refrain of criticism. The schedule was too easy. Now, there is no doubt that the Patriots will play a much tougher schedule in 2026.

That tougher schedule has led to plenty of reaction and criticism from around the sports world. Among those with one of the boldest takes was ESPN analyst Ryan Clark. The former Pittsburgh Steeler shared his prediction on Get Up that the schedule in 2026 will be tough enough to keep the Patriots out of the playoffs.

“This is a totally different schedule with different expectations,” Clark said. “Nobody thought about Drake Maye as an MVP candidate or Mike Vrabel as a Coach of the Year candidate or this team being the type of team that can get to the Super Bowl. It’s different now. You aren’t sneaking up on anyone.”

If the Patriots were to miss the playoffs, it would be the second season in a row where the AFC Champion failed to return to the playoffs the next season. This came after the Kansas City Chiefs missed out on the playoffs in the 2025 season. However, this is obviously not a common occurrence.

“I believe they not only take a step back, but in my opinion, the New England Patriots miss the playoffs this year based on this schedule,” Clark said. “I know what everyone’s gonna say. They got four wins because they got Miami and they got the New York Jets (twice each), but I believe the rest of this schedule makes it extremely difficult.”

The New England Patriots Face an Early-Season Gauntlet

The first four weeks of the season should prove to be among the most difficult games that the New England Patriots play this season. That starts with a Wednesday night game against the Seattle Seahawks, when the Seahawks will be raising a banner for the Super Bowl.

Garrett Podell of CBS Sports explained that the Patriots are playing division winners in each of their first three games. After that, it’s the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. Obviously, the Bills expect to be contenders with the Patriots in the AFC East this season.

The Patriots are the first team since the 2019 Miami Dolphins to open with three consecutive division winners from a season ago. It’s worse than that, though, as Podell pointed back to 1986 for an opening schedule this difficult.

“That gives New England the hardest Weeks 1-4 strength of schedule entering a season since the 1986 Philadelphia Eagles, per CBS Sports Research,” Podell wrote. “All four games are against 10-win teams from 2025, and three of the four are road games against teams with at least 12 wins last season.”

So, it will be a four-week stretch that helps decide what direction the Patriots are going in for the 2026 season. That could mean ending up in a hole to climb out of, or they could be atop the AFC with Ryan Clark’s prediction looking poor.

Patriots Schedule Has a Major Weekday Quirk

There is a major quirk for the Patriots to contend with in the schedule this season. That’s a long list of weekday games, including a Wednesday game, a Monday night game, and two Thursday night games.

Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald noted, “The Patriots have to be the first team in NFL history to play a Wednesday night game and two Thursday night games.”

What impact that quirk has on the Patriots remains to be seen. However, there are going to be several long layoffs and quick turnarounds on games because of it. That could create a strange rhythm to the schedule.