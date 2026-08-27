Ex-Patriots Tight End Makes Major Career Decision

A former New England Patriots tight end has made a major career decision, finding a new opportunity with an NFC North team.

But his next stop adds another intriguing chapter to a career that has taken several unexpected turns since his time in New England. And now, Jonnu Smith’s NFL journey has brought him back to Matt LaFleur — and, for the first time, to Green Bay.

The Packers are signing the former Patriots tight end to a one-year contract, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Thursday. Financial terms were not disclosed. Smith, 31, spent last season with Pittsburgh and now joins a tight end room that has become thin in a hurry. Smith agreed to a one-year deal after appearing in all 17 games for the Steelers in 2025.

Tucker Kraft is returning from a torn ACL. Luke Musgrave is on the physically unable to perform list with a neck injury. So the Packers went looking for someone who has done this before.

What Happened in New England?

The Patriots acquired Smith in the first wave of their unusually aggressive 2021 free-agent spending, signing the former Titans tight end to a four-year, $50 million deal that included $31.25 million guaranteed. At the time, the $12.5 million annual average put him near the top of the position’s market. New England needed to upgrade tight end after no player at the position caught more than 14 passes for the club in 2020.

Smith had arrived from Tennessee after a career-best season with 41 catches, 448 yards and eight touchdowns. Bill Belichick had called him “probably the best in the league” after the catch in January 2020, according to NFL.com.

The following day, New England added Hunter Henry, envisioning a two-tight-end offense built around complementary athletes.

Smith caught 28 passes for 294 yards and one touchdown in 16 games in 2021, adding 40 rushing yards on nine attempts. In 2022, he had 27 catches for 245 yards and no touchdowns in 14 games. Smith never found his groove there, finishing his Patriots tenure with 55 receptions, 539 yards and one touchdown across 30 appearances.

Henry became the more regular receiving option. Smith was deployed more often as a blocker or on designed touches, including handoffs and motion plays.

New England moved on in March 2023, trading Smith to Atlanta for a seventh-round pick. The deal also cleared about $4.4 million in 2023 cap space, according to ESPN, while his contract was reworked.

Why Green Bay Wanted Him

Smith rebounded immediately in Atlanta, where coach Arthur Smith — his former Tennessee position coach and offensive coordinator — knew how to use him. He posted 50 catches, 582 yards and three touchdowns in 2023.

Next stop: Miami.

Smith made his first Pro Bowl with the Dolphins in 2024, producing 88 receptions for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. He caught 10 passes for 113 yards at Lambeau Field on Thanksgiving. His career totals include 345 catches, 3,529 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns in 141 games with Tennessee, New England, Atlanta, Miami and Pittsburgh.

His production fell to 38 catches, 222 yards and two scores with the Steelers last season, in a crowded tight end group. But he has not missed a game since 2022.

LaFleur worked with Smith in Tennessee in 2018 and later called him “one of the more explosive guys in regards to being able to catch and run.” LaFleur has prior experience with Smith, which should shorten the adjustment period late in camp.

The Packers are not signing Smith to displace Kraft, but rather as depth behind Kraft, two-tight-end flexibility and a proven receiving option if Kraft’s recovery or Musgrave’s neck injury becomes a larger issue.