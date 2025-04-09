Patriots Expected to Draft Josh McDaniels’ Favorite Role Player

Josh McDaniels returning as offensive coordinator should mean the restoration of a few New England Patriots staples, including a favorite role player of the play-caller the team is expected to find late in the 2025 NFL draft.

The role in question is “a smaller, quicker ‘passing back,'” according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. He pointed out how “such a role has long been a staple in offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ offense — from Kevin Faulk in the 2000s to Shane Vereen, Danny Woodhead, James White and Brandon Bolden in the 2010s and early 2020s. All of those aforementioned change-of-pace backs delivered clutch plays in the team’s championship years, particularly on third down.”

What’s interesting about this prediction is the Patriots already have a veteran back uniquely qualified for this role. Former Washington Commanders starter Antonio Gibson converted from wide receiver to running back before entering the pros in 2020.

Gibson has the hands and route-running capability to become a niche weapon in McDaniels’ schemes. Yet, Reiss and one draft analyst still anticipate the Patriots waiting until the later rounds to find a more suitable candidate to be the receiver out of the backfield young quarterback Drake Maye needs to help further his development.

Patriots Have Seventh-Round Fits for Niche Role

Reiss received positive intel from ESPN colleague Jordan Reid about potential seventh-round prospects who fit this key role. Reid “pinpointed Syracuse’s LeQuint Allen (6-0, 204) and SMU’s Brashard Smith (5-10, 194). ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller projects Allen and Smith (a converted receiver) as seventh-rounders in his full mock draft.”

The physical profiles are interesting, particularly Smith’s. His diminutive frame and background as a receiver is reminiscent of former Patriots Vereen and White.

Both were under 5-foot-11 and possessed the short-area quickness and natural elusiveness to be mismatches at the line of scrimmage. Particularly on option routes.

The same concepts would work for SMU star Smith. He can win when split out wide in a one-on-one matchup or when leaking out of the backfield and running at linebackers with no chance.

Those traits show up in these highlights from former NFL tight end Clay Harbor, who calls Smith the “most underrated RB in the draft.”

Smith’s ability to win as a runner would also appeal to McDaniels. The latter often used smaller, scat-style backs like 5-foot-7 Danny Woodhead and 5-foot-8 Dion Lewis to duck underneath would-be tacklers and accelerate into the second and third levels of defenses.

Explosiveness in both phases is the key to being the passing back in a McDaniels-called offense. It’s why Gibson still has a lot to prove, despite his apparent fit.

Josh McDaniels Can Help Antonio Gibson

Gibson’s first season at Gillette Stadium was a forgettable one, but there were enough positive signs to encourage McDaniels. Signs like Gibson averaging 4.5 yards per rush and 12.1 yards after catch per reception.

Where the 26-year-old doesn’t quite fit is as a 228-pounder often more suited as a grinder between the tackles. Gibson does have some home-run potential, but he needs to be used in more creative ways.

Fortunately, Gibson can rely on McDaniels to add to his workload, even if the Patriots do draft a hidden gem more suited to their classic template for a third-down back.