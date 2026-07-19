Patriots Fans Will Love Cooper DeJean’s A.J. Brown Admission

Philadelphia Eagles corner Cooper DeJean would love to match up against a certain New England Patriots wide receiver. DeJean spoke at the Exciting Mics forum at Fanatics Fan Fest over the weekend and talked about one receiver you would like to match up against.

If you’re looking for an answer, it is one of his former teammates. New England Patriots wide receiver A. J. Brown was the player that he mentioned on the podcast. He went into detail about why he would like to face Brown during the event, and it’s safe to say that DeJean has a fair amount of respect for Brown.

“I’ve only gone against him a handful of times in practice. I would love to go against him. I know he’d love to go against us, too, so it’d be a fun battle,” DeJean said on the Exciting Mics panel.

Patriots WR and DeJean Have History

These two have a bit of history with each other, given the fact that they were teammates. They were teammates from April 2024 until June 2026, when Brown was traded to the Patriots organization. Brown gave the rookie the nickname “All-Pro Coop” during the summer of 2024. DeJean credited Brown for playing him tough in practice and for his off-field mentorship.

The duo was also able to bring a Super Bowl championship to Philadelphia. They were a part of an Eagles team that won Super Bowl LIX. Both players had tremendous seasons that year. DeJean recorded eight combined tackles, half a sack, and three fumble recoveries over the course of 16 games. Playmaker also proved to be a valuable punt returner, returning 21 punts for 211 yards.

Newest Patriots Wideout Made Impact

In the meantime, Brown was successful as a weapon offensively. He missed four games due to injury, but was still able to come back and play at a high level. He played 13 games overall, and recorded 67 receptions for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 16.1 yards per catch and was able to be a valuable receiver for the Eagles.

Together, the two were able to play pivotal roles in the success of the organization that year. DeJean has been able to continue to play at a high level, and that included last season. He played in 16 games and recorded 66 tackles, two interceptions, and a forced fumble. The league recognized him for his Week 16 performance against the Washington Commanders. He had four tackles, four pass breakups, and an interception. The playmaker won the NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors as a result.

Unfortunately, fans will not be able to see a Brown-DeJean matchup in real time, at least this season. The Patriots and Eagles only meet once during the preseason. It is unlikely that those two will face each other in the game, given that preseason isn’t necessarily for starters. Nevertheless, it could make for a fun battle down the road, especially if Brown and the Patriots become an elite combination in the NFL. Who knows, they could potentially meet in the Super Bowl down the road. In any event, a one-on-one matchup would be must-see television.

As for now, both players will look to make massive contributions to their current teams. Maybe one day, the NFL will give us the matchup we want to see.