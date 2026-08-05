Former Patriots Captain Lands Surprising New Football Role

Matthew Slater spent 16 seasons becoming one of the most respected leaders in New England Patriots history. Less than two years after stepping away from the NFL, the longtime captain has officially begun the next chapter of his football career.

Boston College High School announced Tuesday that Slater has joined its football program as Assistant Head Coach for Leadership and Player Development, bringing one of the Patriots’ most decorated veterans back to the game in a mentorship role.

The newly created position places Slater alongside head coach Paul Zukauskas, where he’ll help develop players on and off the field while working with the coaching staff to strengthen the program’s long-term player pipeline.

The role feels like a natural fit for someone whose leadership became just as synonymous with the Patriots as his special teams excellence.

Matthew Slater Takes His Leadership to the Sidelines

Boston College High said Slater’s responsibilities will focus heavily on player development, mentorship and helping shape the culture of the football program.

“It is a privilege to work alongside a school that is deeply committed to developing young men of character and to partner with the families who have entrusted their sons to this community,” Slater said in the school’s announcement. “I have always believed that football is one of the greatest classrooms for teaching life’s most important lessons. It provides opportunities to develop leadership, discipline, resilience, humility, and a heart for serving others, qualities that extend far beyond the football field.”

BC High President Grace Cotter Regan called Slater’s arrival “an extraordinary opportunity to elevate our football program, and more importantly, the experience of every young man who wears the BC High uniform.”

“His leadership, integrity, and commitment to developing people align deeply with our mission,” Regan said. “We are thrilled to welcome him to the Eagles community.”

The Eagles are coming off a 4-7 season in 2025 and open the 2026 campaign Sept. 11 against Central Catholic.

Slater Built One of the NFL’s Greatest Leadership Reputations

Although Slater was selected by New England in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft, he carved out one of the most unique careers in franchise history.

He spent all 16 NFL seasons with the Patriots, earning 10 Pro Bowl selections, five First-Team All-Pro honors and three Super Bowl championships while becoming one of the league’s premier special teams players.

Perhaps even more impressive was the respect he earned inside the locker room.

Slater served as a Patriots captain for 13 seasons, making him one of the longest-tenured leaders in franchise history. Coaches and teammates routinely pointed to him as the standard for professionalism, accountability and selflessness throughout his career.

Those qualities made him one of the organization’s most trusted voices during multiple championship runs, and they now form the foundation of his first coaching opportunity.

Rather than jumping immediately into the NFL coaching ranks, Slater will begin by helping shape the next generation of players, a role that closely mirrors the mentorship responsibilities he embraced throughout his Patriots career.

For a player whose legacy was built as much on leadership as on performance, the transition to developing young athletes may be the most fitting next chapter yet.