Former Patriots Confidant Resigns From Bill Belichick’s UNC Staff

Amember of Bill Belichick’s old New England Patriots inner circle is out at North Carolina.

Michael Lombardi, who worked alongside Belichick in New England before reuniting with him in Chapel Hill, has resigned as UNC football’s general manager.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Lombardi stepped down after spending more than a month on paid administrative leave amid an internal investigation.

North Carolina later said its investigation will continue and the university will consider “all appropriate corrective actions” based on what it learns. The school hasn’t publicly detailed the allegations behind the investigation.

Patriots followers may know Lombardi from his time spent from 2014 through 2016 as an assistant to the Patriots coaching staff, and he became one of Belichick’s trusted advisers during the latter half of New England’s dynasty.

Lombardi’s Patriots Connection With Belichick Runs Deep

Lombardi’s relationship with Belichick stretches back decades and predates their time together in New England.

The two worked together with the Cleveland Browns in the 1990s, when Lombardi rose through the personnel department during Belichick’s five-year run as head coach. After Lombardi was fired as Browns general manager in 2014, Belichick brought him to New England as an assistant to the coaching staff.

NFL.com described Lombardi as Belichick’s “friend and confidant” when the Patriots hired him in February 2014. That move came months before New England broke a decade-long championship drought by beating the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

Lombardi remained with the Patriots through 2016 before returning to media work. His association with Belichick stayed strong after leaving Foxborough.

When Belichick made the unexpected move to college football in December 2024, Lombardi quickly followed. He became general manager of a UNC operation designed to borrow heavily from an NFL front-office structure.

“Working with Coach Belichick has always been one of the most rewarding times of my life,” Lombardi said upon joining UNC. “Reuniting here at UNC is a dream come true.”

Belichick also praised Lombardi’s championship experience and said UNC would rely on his expertise in evaluating and acquiring talent.

That reunion has now ended less than two years later.

UNC Investigation Continues After Lombardi’s Resignation

UNC placed Lombardi on paid administrative leave July 27, days before the Tar Heels opened preseason camp.

ESPN reported at the time that the move stemmed from a human resources complaint filed by a former UNC front-office employee. The university subsequently confirmed that its Office of University Counsel was investigating the matter but declined to disclose the nature of the allegations because they involved confidential personnel issues.

Lombardi’s attorney, Tom Mars, said days later that his client had not been told the nature of UNC’s investigation and “welcomes the opportunity to clear his name.” Mars added that Lombardi was fully cooperating and urged people against drawing conclusions before the process finished, per WRAL.

UNC Chancellor Lee Roberts also made clear that the school wanted answers after the investigation began.

“If something has gone wrong, we want to know about it,” Roberts said July 30, via WRAL.

The resignation removes one of Belichick’s closest longtime football allies from Chapel Hill while the investigation is active.

It also cuts a direct tie between Belichick’s current operation and the Patriots organization he led for 24 seasons.

Lombardi arrived at UNC as a central figure in Belichick’s attempt to bring a professional model to college football. But now, his role with the Tar Heels is over.