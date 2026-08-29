Former 6-Start Patriots DB Cut by Eagles After NFL Comeback

Former New England Patriots defensive back Shaun Wade’s latest NFL comeback attempt ended Saturday, less than three months after he came aboard.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on today that the Philadelphia Eagles released Wade as teams continued trimming their rosters ahead of the 53-man deadline.

The move closes a short stay in Philadelphia for Wade, who signed with the Eagles in June after a productive spring with the Dallas Renegades. It also puts a former Patriots starter back on the market at 27 years old.

In New England, he appeared in 20 games over three seasons and started six, with nearly all of that defensive work coming during his final year with the team.

Wade Earned 6 Starts During Patriots Tenure

The Patriots acquired Wade from the Baltimore Ravens in August 2021, only months after Baltimore selected him in the fifth round, No. 160 overall, of the NFL draft. New England announced the trade without disclosing the compensation.

Wade played sparingly during his first two seasons in New England, appearing in three games in both 2021 and 2022. His role expanded considerably in 2023.

The defensive back appeared in 14 games that season and made six starts, finishing with 23 tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass breakup. Wade logged 348 defensive snaps, accounting for 30.6% of New England’s defensive plays, according to Pro Football Reference.

Those six starts remain the only starts of Wade’s NFL career. The Patriots released him during final roster cuts in August 2024, bringing his three-year run with the organization to an end.

His New England stint followed an accomplished college career at Ohio State.

Wade earned consensus All-American honors in 2020 and became the first Buckeyes player to win the Tatum-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year award. He finished his college career with 91 tackles, 25 passes defended and six interceptions across 35 games.

Wade Reached Eagles After Strong UFL Season

Wade spent most of the 2024 season on the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad. Los Angeles briefly promoted him to the active roster in October before waiving him the following day and bringing him back to the practice squad.

The Chicago Bears gave Wade a shot in April 2025, signing him to a one-year contract. His stay there ended before the regular season, and Wade eventually turned to spring football to keep his career moving.

The move to the UFL revived his NFL prospects.

Wade became a key piece of the Renegades’ secondary during the 2026 season. In eight games, he recorded three interceptions, nine pass breakups, 24 tackles and a forced fumble. His three interceptions ranked third in the UFL, as his nine pass breakups ranked second.

The UFL announced his move to Philadelphia on June 16 and called him a “vital piece” of Dallas’ secondary.

The Eagles made Wade the first Renegades player to earn an NFL contract following the 2026 season. His opportunity lasted through training camp and Philadelphia’s three-game preseason before the team moved on Saturday.

Wade now returns to the market with 20 NFL appearances, six starts and fresh production from his spring stint. With practice squads set to form after final cuts, his way back from the UFL could still lead to another NFL moment.