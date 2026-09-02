Ex-Patriots QB Joe Milton Makes Decision After Interest From ‘Most NFL Teams’

The New England Patriots moved on from Joe Milton more than a year ago, but the former sixth-round pick remains one of the more interesting branches of the team’s recent quarterback tree.

Milton’s latest career turn came Wednesday, when NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Dallas Cowboys were signing him to their practice squad after he cleared waivers.

“The talented 26-year-old drew interest from most NFL teams but wanted to stay in Dallas,” Schultz wrote.

That detail gives the move considerably more intrigue from a Patriots perspective. Milton had a chance to look elsewhere after losing Dallas’ backup job, and there apparently was no shortage of teams willing to talk. Instead, he chose continuity with the organization that traded for him in 2025.

Milton Turned Down Wider Market for Dallas Return

The Cowboys waived Joe Milton on Monday after naming Sam Howell the No. 2 quarterback behind Dak Prescott. Dallas had initially kept three quarterbacks on its 53-man roster before moving Milton off the active roster to create room elsewhere.

His release came despite a productive preseason. Milton completed 29 of 43 passes for 378 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions across three games, according to the Cowboys. He also rushed for 14 yards and a touchdown.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer called the quarterback decision “very, very hard” and said the coaching staff believed Howell had done more in terms of consistently executing the offense. Howell’s NFL starting experience also played a role in the decision.

Milton clearing waivers left him free to choose his next stop. Schultz’s report that most of the league showed interest makes his decision to return to Dallas more notable than a routine practice-squad transaction.

It also keeps him one move away from the active roster if the Cowboys need another quarterback. His return shows Dallas still values the developmental future that prompted the team to spend a fifth-round pick to acquire him.

In the end, staying in the same offense gives Dallas additional time to continue developing him without using a 53-man roster spot.

Patriots Already Cashed In on Joe Milton Trade

New England selected Joe Milton No. 193 overall in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He spent most of his rookie year behind Drake Maye and made his biggest impression in the season finale against the Buffalo Bills.

Milton completed 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown in that 23-16 victory. He also ran for 16 yards and another score, offering a brief look at the physical tools that have made him intriguing around the league.

The Patriots dealt him to Dallas in April 2025 along with pick No. 217 in exchange for pick No. 171. New England announced the trade on April 3. The Patriots later traded No. 171 to Detroit for picks No. 182 and 228, then moved No. 228 for two more seventh-round selections.

So Milton’s latest move adds a new chapter to the old trade instead of reopening it. The 26-year-old has enough upside to attract widespread NFL interest, while New England happily turned its return into a starting specialist and extra draft capital.

All in all, Milton chose Dallas again, and the Patriots can feel good about what they got when they chose to move on.