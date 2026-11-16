Ex-Patriots CB Promoted to NFC Team’s Roster: Report

The New England Patriots parted ways with cornerback Marco Wilson two years ago.

Now the former Patriots defender has a full-time NFL roster spot ready for him.

The Carolina Panthers plan to promote Wilson to their 53-man roster this week, according to ESPN’s Mike Kaye, who cited a league source Monday, Nov. 16.

Kaye’s report followed an update from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Wilson, 27, has started Carolina’s last three games after spending much of the season on the practice squad.

The former fourth-round pick has recorded 15 tackles and four passes defended in those appearances, per NFL.com.

His expected promotion marks a change for a player who struggled to hold onto a roster spot after leaving New England.

Marco Wilson Earns Bigger Role With Panthers

Wilson has become a regular part of Carolina’s defense amid a wave of injuries in the secondary.

Starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson have been sidelined, while rookie Will Lee III has battled a hamstring injury.

Carolina first elevated Wilson for its Week 8 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. He finished that game with eight tackles and two passes defended.

He remained in the starting lineup against the Denver Broncos before making his third consecutive start against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Wilson recorded three tackles and a pass defended in Carolina’s 20-17 victory.

The Panthers confirmed Saturday that Wilson had reached his third practice squad elevation of the season.

Under NFL rules, a player must join the 53-man roster to appear in another game after exhausting three standard elevations.

That makes Wilson’s reported promotion necessary if Carolina wants to continue using him.

Patriots Released Marco Wilson During 2024 Season

Wilson arrived in New England in December 2023 after the Patriots claimed him off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals.

He appeared in one game that season before returning for 10 contests in 2024.

Wilson recorded 15 tackles and one pass defended during the 2024 campaign, but his time in New England ended in November.

The Patriots released Wilson on Nov. 18, 2024, while activating cornerback Alex Austin from injured reserve.

The decision came one day after New England’s 28-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Wilson struggled against the Rams, allowing multiple completions to wide receiver Puka Nacua during his limited defensive snaps.

The Cincinnati Bengals claimed Wilson the following day. He played six games for Cincinnati in 2024 and four more in 2025 before eventually landing in Carolina.

Wilson had previously started 37 games across three seasons with Arizona, which selected him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Now, after going more than two seasons without a start, Wilson has made three in as many appearances for Carolina.

His reported promotion gives him a place on the active roster, though his long-term role could depend on when Carolina’s injured cornerbacks return.