Former Patriots $54.5 Million Pro Bowler Heads to NFC West

Former New England Patriots defensive end Matthew Judon has found a new team.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Judon has signed with the San Francisco 49ers‘ practice squad.

“The 49ers are signing veteran pass rusher Matt Judon to the practice squad with early chance for elevation, per sources. Judon has 72 career sacks and four Pro Bowls.”

Judon signed a four-year, $54.5 million contract with the Patriots in the 2021 offseason but only played three seasons with the franchise.

In 38 games as a member of the Pats, the EDGE rusher logged 32 sacks, four pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

The defender earned the moniker “red sleeves” as a Patriot, as he would wear red long sleeves underneath his uniform.

Now with the 49ers, Matthew Judon could likely brandish the red sleeves once more.

Matthew Judon Journey Around the NFL

If elevated, Matthew Judon would play for his sixth different team in the NFL and it would be his fifth in the league in three seasons.

Drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round of the 2016 draft, Judon has registered 72 sacks and 729 total tackles in his career.

Judon last played for the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills in 2025, logging 19 tackles but didn’t sack a quarterback.

The pass rusher’s best spell came in the five seasons as a member of the Ravens, logging 34.5 sacks.

Now part of the San Francisco 49ers, Matthew Judon could return to his Pro Bowl level under defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, whom he played under with the Atlanta Falcons in 2024.

Patriots Pass Rush This Season

The New England Patriots have recorded seven sacks in three games this season, right around the middle of the league.

Second-round rookie Gabe Jacas and second-year Elijah Ponder currently lead the team in sacks, tied at 1.5 each.

Head coach Mike Vrabel spoke to the media after the Week 3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and revealed his concern level for the team.

“My concern level is very high for this football team,” Vrabel said, via Pats Pulpit. “When you come off a game like that, you just want to get back to work … We have to fix a lot of things.”

“We have to get it fixed. We have to practice. We have to work and get it corrected. And everybody else has to do much better, and it starts with me. That’s how it goes … I need to get guys in there to do the things the way that we need them done.”

While the HC didn’t specifically call out the pass rush, the defensive-minded head coach can likely spot a few places to improve.

In the loss to the Jags, the Pats logged just one sack from Jacas and Ponder (their half-sack on the season).