Former Patriots 17-Game Starter Signs With AFC North Practice Squad

A former New England Patriots defensive back is headed to the AFC North.

The Cleveland Browns have announced they have signed cornerback Myles Bryant to their practice squad.

“We’ve signed CB Myles Bryant and TE John FitzPatrick to the practice squad and made other roster moves.”

Bryant, who joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2020, played four seasons in Foxborough. The cornerback played 55 games for the Pats, starting 17, logging 17 pass deflections, four interceptions and 200 total tackles.

Myles Bryant joined the Browns P-squad earlier in the offseason, before being cut during roster cuts. The defender then rejoined the Browns before being released once more. The former Patriots defender is returning to Cleveland’s practice squad for a third time.

Myles Bryant Career Outside New England

Myles Bryant is entering his seventh season in the league and is currently in his third season in 2026.

After leaving the New England Patriots, the cornerback signed with the Houston Texans and spent the next two seasons with the AFC South squad.

In his time in Houston, the defender played 22 games (starting three) and registered 56 total tackles.

The cornerback had his best season in 2023 with the Patriots when he recorded seven pass deflections, an interception and 77 total tackles.

After a spell with the Texans that didn’t go well for him, Myles Bryant could use the Browns to return to his former level if elevated to the 53-man roster.

Now part of the Cleveland Browns, Myles Bryant has yet to play a game in the 2026 season so far.

Patriots Pass Defense in 2026 Season

Through three games in the 2026 season, the New England Patriots have one of the best pass defenses.

The Pats defense is allowing 170 pass yards per game, the second-fewest amount allowed in the league.

Headlined by Christian Gonzalez, who signed a four-year, $135 million contract just before the start of the 2026 season, the CB is tied for the fourth-most pass deflections in the league (5). The rest of the Patriots defense has six pass deflections combined.

Outside of the Week 3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Pats defense allowed 16 points in the first two weeks of the season.

With the offense still finding its groove after a hard start to the season, the Patriots defense will have to step up and prevent opposing quarterbacks from thrashing the team in the pass game.

The Patriots secondary will have a tough game with a divisional matchup against rivals, the Buffalo Bills.