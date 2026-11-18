An ex-New England Patriots offensive lineman got another shot on an NFL active roster.

The Dallas Cowboys promoted Nick Leverett from their practice squad to the 53-man roster on Tuesday, November 17.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported the move, which came two days after Dallas lost starting right guard Tyler Booker to a high-ankle sprain.

The Cowboys waived offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius to clear a roster spot.

Leverett, 29, started one game at center for New England during the 2024 season. The Patriots released him after five appearances, ending his brief run in Foxborough.

Former Patriots Center Nick Leverett Earns Cowboys Promotion

Dallas needed additional protection up front after Sunday’s 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Booker suffered a high-ankle sprain and is expected to miss multiple weeks.

According to ProFootballTalk, reserve lineman T.J. Bass is expected to replace Booker in the starting lineup, so Leverett is an extra piece at guard and center.

The veteran has played five games for Dallas this season, working primarily on special teams.

His latest promotion marks a turn in a year of moving between the active roster and practice squad.

Dallas initially elevated Leverett in September following an injury to All-Pro guard Tyler Smith.

The Cowboys released him October 12 before bringing him back to their practice squad the following day.

And currently, the team needs his experience again.

Leverett has made 11 career NFL starts, including 10 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2022 season.

His only other start came with New England.

Nick Leverett’s Patriots Career Ended After 5 Games

Leverett signed with the Patriots in March 2024 in the aftermath of four seasons with Tampa Bay.

The move gave New England a veteran able of playing multiple positions along its offensive line. He received an opportunity at center when a season-ending shoulder injury sidelined David Andrews.

When Leverett started against the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 6, 2024, he struggled in pass protection.

New England turned to Ben Brown the following week.

On October 14, the Patriots announced Leverett’s release, ending his tenure after five games and one start.

He later joined the Arizona Cardinals and appeared in one game before landing in Dallas.

His career has included several roster changes, but his ability to play guard and center has kept him in the NFL.

The Cowboys now have a test for their offensive line depth ahead, as they are scheduled to meet the Philadelphia Eagles on November 22, with Booker expected to be out.