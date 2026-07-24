Former New England Patriots Super Bowl Champion Passes Away at 38

Former New England Patriots offensive lineman Jordan Devey, a member of the franchise’s Super Bowl XLIX championship team, passed away on Thursday at age 38.

Devey’s wife, Linsey Hodgkiss Devey, announced his death in an emotional Facebook post Friday, a date that would have marked the couple’s 15th wedding anniversary.

She remembered the life they built together, including the arrival of their four children, and the memories, struggles and triumphs that filled their years together.

A GoFundMe established for the Devey family states that he died by suicide. The fundraiser was organized to help his wife and children with medical costs and other financial burdens following his death.

Devey’s Wife Remembers ‘Our Hero’

“Today would have been our 15th year anniversary,” Linsey wrote. “You were our hero and our hearts ache in your absence. We love you. We miss you.”

She also recalled Devey’s final words to her: “We’ll talk soon.”

Linsey wrote that their children inherited his eyes, freckles and compassion.

She included photographs from their wedding and a hospital room before asking those able to help to support the family’s fundraiser.

The fundraiser described Devey as a devoted husband and father whose influence stretched throughout Eagle, Idaho.

He volunteered with his children’s teams and worked with athletes at Eagle High School, where players viewed him as a mentor, role model and friend.

He also served members of his church and regularly offered counsel and support to people around him.

Devey remained close to football after his professional career ended, coaching young athletes and sharing the knowledge he gathered across seven NFL seasons.

His work in Idaho gave another generation of players access to someone who had climbed from a junior college walk-on opportunity to a Super Bowl-winning organization.

Devey Took Unlikely Path to Super Bowl Ring

Devey’s path to the NFL began well after many future professional players establish themselves.

Knee problems kept him from playing high school football, and he instead pursued baseball and music.

He played the tuba and considered a future teaching music before serving a two-year church mission in Costa Rica.

After returning home, Devey walked on at Snow College and later transferred to Memphis.

He started all 24 games during his two seasons with the Tigers, played every offensive snap during that stretch and earned second-team All-Conference USA honors in 2012.

Devey went undrafted in 2013 and initially signed with the Baltimore Ravens. After his release, he joined the Patriots’ practice squad and earned a place on the active roster the following year.

He appeared in seven regular-season games and started four during New England’s 2014 championship season.

Although inactive for Super Bowl XLIX, Devey received a championship ring when the Patriots completed their title run.

The championship win culminated an ascension that began without high school football and ended with a place in Patriots history.

New England traded Devey to the San Francisco 49ers in August 2015.

He later spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Raiders and the Buffalo Bills, appearing in 44 regular-season games with 21 starts across his career.