A former New England Patriots wide receiver has drawn interest from an NFL team less than three weeks after his release.

Cameron Dorner, who spent much of the 2026 season on New England’s practice squad, worked out for the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported the workout, which came just 15 days after the Patriots released the 22-year-old rookie.

Dorner was among four receivers Washington evaluated. The team also brought in Elijah Cooks, Malik Heath and Ainias Smith.

The former North Texas standout has yet to appear in an NFL regular-season game.

Former Patriots WR Cameron Dorner Draws Interest After Release

New England signed Dorner as an undrafted free agent on May 8, following the 2026 NFL draft.

The 6-foot-1, 188-pound receiver made an impression during his first training camp.

Patriots reporter Evan Lazar included Dorner among eight under-the-radar standouts on August 1.

Lazar highlighted Dorner’s ability to separate from defenders and his strong performance during a practice with rookie quarterback Behren Morton.

The receiver caught three passes from Morton during the session, garnering more looks with New England’s second-team offense.

Dorner also appeared in all three preseason games, catching four of five targets for 37 yards.

Those numbers weren’t enough to snag a place on the initial 53-man roster. New England released him during its final cuts before bringing him back to the practice squad.

His stay ended on November 3.

The Patriots announced Dorner’s release alongside offensive lineman Jake Kubas. The team also released cornerback Kindle Vildor while activating offensive tackle Marcus Bryant from injured reserve.

Dorner now can continue his NFL career elsewhere.

Cameron Dorner Produced Strong Stats Before Joining Patriots

Dorner took an intriguing path to the NFL.

He began his college career at Division II Shepherd University in West Virginia, where he played three seasons before transferring to North Texas.

His final college season was his best.

Dorner caught 56 passes for 911 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games during the 2025 campaign.

He also caught the winning touchdown in North Texas’ bowl victory over San Diego State, according to the school’s official athletics department.

That production landed him a shot with the Patriots. And it likely helped put him in front of Washington, who’s evaluating Dorner amid injuries to Terry McLaurin, Dyami Brown and Jaylin Lane.

There’s no reported agreement between Dorner and the Commanders following Wednesday’s workout.

Washington is instead reportedly adding Heath, who caught 31 passes during three seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

But the workout slots Dorner back on the NFL’s radar after his departure from New England.