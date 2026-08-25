Patriots Get Concerning TreVeyon Henderson Injury Update

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson is getting some precautionary tests done on his right ankle. He is walking and moving fine. His injury, stemming from Monday’s practice, was described as a lower ankle injury he sustained after slipping on the turf during practice. The Boston Globe’s Christopher Price reported this on Tuesday afternoon.

Henderson did not return for the rest of Monday’s practice.

Henderson was a major piece of what the Patriots did in the running game last season. He recorded 180 carries for 911 yards and nine touchdowns. He split time with running back Rhamondre Stevenson, and the two formed a dual-headed monster in the running back room. The Ohio State product also recorded 35 catches for 221 yards and a touchdown.

The running back’s season started a bit slow. Henderson actually played a decent amount in the season-opener against the Miami Dolphins. He played in 35% of snaps. However, by the time the Patriots took on the Tennessee Titans at the end of October, he was receiving only 14% of snaps.

Unfortunate Injury Helped Patriots Rookie

Stevenson’s toe injury was a major catalyst for Henderson getting more playing time. The injury forced Stevenson to miss three regular-season games. At that point in time, Henderson was the true top running back in the offense. He took full advantage of this, with his breakout performance coming against the Buffalo Bills. He had a season-high 148 rushing yards, fully establishing himself as not only a rising rookie, but also a player that could perform well in the playoffs.

However, when the playoffs came, Henderson’s workload was narrowed down a bit. The playmaker only had 30 total snaps in the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl. The Patriots offense struggled throughout the playoffs as well.

Nevertheless, the regular season body of work from 2025 is enough of a reason to be optimistic about 2026. Part of the reason the Patriots offense was successful last year was because of Henderson’s ability to be a change-of-pace back and to take some of the pressure off Stevenson. That role should be one that Henderson can fulfill again, and will make the patriots offense a force to be reckoned with.

Unfortunate Injury Could Open Opportunities

This could give an opportunity for some of the rookies to get more of a workload. Alabama’s Jam Miller would be a prime example. Miller made an impact on Saturday against the Eagles, recording a rush of 20 yards. Fellow running back Lan Larison also had 138 all-purpose yards against the Eagles, which was a breakout performance for him.

In the meantime, Henderson will have time to heal from this injury. The Patriots don’t begin their season until September 9 when they take on the Seattle Seahawks. That will give Henderson a chance to rest and relax and see where he is at. This should not be a cause for concern right now, as there is still a bit of time until the regular season begins.

It is certainly something worth watching, especially as Henderson is so valuable to the offense. However, the panic button should not be hit at the moment, at least until things get checked out.