The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers game was flexed on Tuesday afternoon. The game will now take place at 4:0 5 PM on November 29. This officially takes the game out of Sunday Night Football. This was reported by multiple media outlets.

A Sign of The Times For Both Teams

This is certainly a sign of the times for the Patriots. They are currently injury-riddled. This includes an injury to quarterback Drake Maye and the uncertainty surrounding wide receiver A. J. Brown. They are currently 5-5 on the season but have lost the last two games to NFC North opponents. They were defeated by the Green Bay Packers by a 45-27 margin. Most recently, they lost to the Detroit Lions 35-10 in what was a blowout in Munich.

In the meantime, the Chargers have not played at a high level either. They picked up their first win of the season against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football earlier this week. They defeated the Ravens 23-20 in what was a milestone victory for the team, given its recent struggles. Prior to this, they had dropped the first eight games of the season.

Patriots Have Historical Edge Over Chargers

Regardless of wins and losses by either team, this is a game that both sides should be familiar with.

New England has dominated the series by a 28-17-2 margin across 47 total meetings. This dates back to the original days of the AFL in 1960. This dominance has also extended to the postseason for the Patriots. The team leads 4-1 over the Chargers in postseason play.

If there has been a silver lining for the Chargers, it has been their recent regular-season success. They were able to record regular-season victories in 2023 and 2024, as the Patriots were rebuilding their roster. Prior to those two victories, the team had not lost to the Chargers since the 2008 season.

The most recent matchup went well for the home team. New England defeated Los Angeles 16-3 at Gillette Stadium as the Patriots’ defense and Maye were able to stifle the Chargers and Justin Herbert. Maye threw for 268 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. The quarterback also led the team in rushing yards with 66 yards on 10 carries. In the meantime, Herbert threw for 159 yards and no touchdowns while rushing for 57 yards.

On the subject of the defense, the defensive line for both teams was stifling. They were able to sack Herbert six times on the evening, while Maye was sacked five times. K’Lavon Chiasson and Milton Williams both had two. Odafe Oweh played at a high level for the Chargers. He had three sacks and two forced fumbles for the game, as he was a disruptive force.

Both teams have not had the year that they originally envisioned heading into 2026. They have both struggled with injuries and identities on both sides of the football. This could be a game for either team that could set the tone for the rest of the season. Although playoff runs may be unrealistic for both sides at this point, momentum heading into December and January is certainly not a bad thing.