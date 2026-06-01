Christian Gonzalez’s Reaction to A.J. Brown Trade Says It All

New England Patriots corner Christian Gonzalez reacted to his team trading for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A. J. Brown. He expressed his feelings on social media about the deal, and it is safe to say that it may make Patriots fans happy.

Gonzalez has been in the news a bit lately for the Patriots. He most recently missed voluntary OTA’s, as he waits for a contract extension. With that being said, he has been seen at events supporting his teammates. He was in town for the Drake May Celebrity Softball Classic. He also plans to be taking part in another event of his own this weekend, and it appears Brown will be one of the guests.

Patriots Star Will Be Hosting Event

Gonzalez will be hosting his own Community Fun Day and Celebrity Basketball Game. The game will take place at his alma mater, the Colony High School in North Texas. It appears that Brown will be in attendance, as Gonzalez will look to put together an all-star roster of his own for this event.

The event itself will serve multiple purposes. The experience is designed to promote health, address community food insecurity, and keep kids active. The game will take place from 6 PM to 8 PM and features several celebrity guests.

Patriots Get Their Guy In Brown

Brown is going to have a chance to connect with his new teammate, just a few days after the trade was announced on Monday afternoon. The compensation itself involved a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick in exchange for Brown. The Eagles will get the better of the Patriots’ fifth-round picks in the deal. In the meantime, the Patriots get a 1,000-yard receiver and a chance to give quarterback Drake Maye a superstar playmaker.

In the meantime, Gonzalez is waiting on a new contract. There is a sense that he is waiting to reset the market, as Seattle Seahawks corner Devon Weatherspoon is also waiting for a deal. Los Angeles Rams corner Trent McDuffie signed a four-year, $124 million contract in February, pacing the market initially. Now, Gonzalez can play a bit of a waiting game, as he looks to get a deal done and control the market in his own right.

For now, he is focused on building connections with his teammates. This will certainly give him an opportunity to pair himself with Gonzalez and begin to bond with the corner. It’s safe to say that Patriots players themselves are excited that Brown is in the fold.

This is something that has been brewing through months of speculation, and now the deal is finally done. He will now get a chance to play for the franchise he grew up being a fan of, and Gonzalez will get a chance to play complementary football to an offense that should be incredibly strong. This deal seems like a win-win for all involved.

One of the NFL’s biggest offseason rumors is now officially put to bed. The receiver will have a chance to link up with one of the NFL’s best corners before training camp begins in July.