Patriots Get Good News After Linebacker’s ‘Serious’ Injury

It’s very possible that, with the changes made to the Patriots defense in the last three months, last season’s top tackler will find himself in a very different role in 2025. That would be linebacker Jahlani Tavai, who is entering his seventh NFL season and his fifth in New England. Tavai has started 44 of the Patriots’ last 47 games in the past three seasons.

That was likely to change this year with the signing of new linebacker Robert Spillane to go with newly re-signed Christian Elliss inside. And the remade pass-rush should keep Tavai out of the edge spots. To be sure, Tavai is still expected to have a role in the defense and the linebacker rotation, just less prominent.

Still, the team wants Tavai involved. And on Tuesday, in a grim moment at OTAs, it looked like Tavai’s season might end early. As MassLive’s Mark Daniels reported, “The veteran linebacker went down during a non-contact team drill. At the time, it seemed as though Tavai, 28, suffered a serious injury. The Patriots turned off the music and players circled around him, kneeling on the ground.”

Patriots Could Make a Tough Cut

Later, though, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Patriots dodged a bullet on a Tavai injury, and that rather than the worst-case scenario–it looked, to the eye of an amateur, like an Achilles tendon tear–it’s just a calf injury.

Reported Schefter: “Patriots LB Jahlani Tavai, who led the team in tackles last season with 109, suffered a calf injury during OTA’s Monday that is now expected to sideline him until training camp, per sources. The news is fortunate in that Tavai could hardly put any pressure on his leg as he was helped off the practice field by Jabrill Peppers.”

Jahlani Tavai Angered Fans in 2024

Tavai has been rumored to be a potential roster casualty this offseason, though it appears that coach Mike Vrabel is giving him a fair shake at keeping his job. He drew the ire of fans last season when, as the team was being booed and chants of “Fire Mayo!” were springing up, aimed at coach Jerod Mayo, Tavai clapped back on Boston radio.

“I don’t know. There’s a reason why they’re fans,” he told the “Greg Hill Show” on WEEI.

“Everybody can say what they think we should be doing. In the long end, they’re not qualified to do what Mayo is doing, or whatever the Pats are doing. The fans, I appreciate them at times, but sometimes they just have to know their place and just understand that it’s a work in progress. Rome wasn’t built in one day.”

That didn’t endear him to fans, of course. But 2025 is a new season and Tavai has a chance to contribute to a rebuilt defense. He’ll just need a few weeks off to get healthy.