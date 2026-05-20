Patriots WR Growing Frustrated With Role Behind Scenes: Report

New England Patriots wideout Kayshon Boutte is becoming disgruntled with his current role, as the offseason begins to heat up. Boutte’s name has been linked in trade talks, and now we are learning more about how the wide receiver views himself.

The LSU product was taken in the sixth round of the 2023 draft. He was once projected as a first-round pick out of college, but an ankle injury, among other things, slowed his trajectory. The playmaker has gone on to become a productive wide receiver for the Patriots.

Now, he is evaluating his worth as a busy offseason continues. NBCSports Boston’s Tom E. Curran reported this.

Love Kayshon Boutte. I think he’s been an underrated player, he’s unbelievably efficient, but right now he’s becoming redundant. He has a very high opinion of his ability — I think he should — but he does have a high opinion of his ability. And there are times that I’ve talked to him, he wouldn’t mind the ball more, but he’s dummy’d up for three years and bit his tongue.

A Rapidly-Rising Patriots Career

Boutte had a slow start to his Patriots’ career, recording two receptions for 19 yards, averaging 9.5 yards per catch. He played in five games in total that season. He was able to set the stage for a much more productive 2024 season.

The pass-catcher struggled on the field in 2024, but the wide receiver was able to put up career-high numbers. He had 43 catches for 589 yards and three touchdowns that year. The playmaker averaged 13.7 yards per catch over the course of 15 games. It was an encouraging development for a team that needed playmakers to emerge in the Patriots’ rebuilding process.

2025 was when he was really able to settle into his role as a playmaking wide receiver. He played in 14 games. The LSU product recorded 32 receptions for 551 yards and six touchdowns. He also proved to be a big-play threat in the process, averaging 16.7 yards per reception. Boutte was able to find a solid role as a complementary receiver in the Patriots’ offense. He became a consistent weapon for quarterback Drake Maye when he was healthy.

Patriots Could Benefit From Production

Now, the Patriots could use his productive 2025 season as a potential way to use him as a trade chip. The wide receiver is coming off the best season of his career. He could offer the Eagles a young playmaker with high upside. The Eagles have revamped their wide receiver room over the course of this offseason as well, and Boutte could be a solid fit for a team that would be looking to rebuild at the position following the departure of Brown.

It is certainly interesting that this report comes out right as Boutte is in the midst of trade rumors. With that being said, it could be something to keep in mind as the June deadline approaches. Could he be on the move? That’s something that we may not have an answer to until, or if, a move happens.

With that being said, it’s clear that the receiver knows his worth and what he could bring to a potential organization. He has certainly found a successful role with the Patriots. One has to wonder if he can have that same role with the Eagles. He could have an opportunity to stand out in a rebuilding group of wide receivers. This could be a potential chance to get that top role he is looking for.