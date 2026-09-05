GTA 6 Has NFL MVP Runner-Up Counting Down to Release

The NFL season has consumed most of Drake Maye’s attention, but there is apparently one November release capable of getting the New England Patriots quarterback’s attention away from football.

Maye joined WEEI for an appearance that touched on various topics, producing an entertaining detour when the conversation turned to the long-awaited release of “Grand Theft Auto VI.”

WEEI subsequently shared a clip from the exchange, asking whether “Gamer Maye” will be getting his hands on GTA 6. The station also described the quarterback as “waiting for GTA 6 like the rest of us” in its rundown of Friday’s show.

“A lot of the guys are talking about it in the locker room. I heard it was going to be sick,” Maye said. “I grew up playing GTA a little bit and I think it’s crazy now what they can do with technology.”

When will he play it?

“Maybe once we catch a break or bye week … because GTA is one of those games when you get on it you can get pretty into it.”

For one of the NFL’s highest-profile quarterbacks, that’s a fairly relatable way to enter a season with Super Bowl aspirations.

Maye Has Never Hidden His Love of Video Games

Maye’s interest in GTA 6 should hardly come as a surprise.

Long before he developed into an MVP candidate, Maye made it clear gaming was one of his preferred ways to unwind.

Shortly after the Patriots selected him with the No. 3 overall pick in 2024, Maye discussed how he planned to connect with teammates away from the facility.

“I’m a big video gamer, so if any of the guys play, I’ll be on,” Maye said at the time, according to the Portland Press Herald. “If I’m not playing football, I’m playing video games.”

He also brought up gaming during his first Pro Bowl experience following his rookie season. Maye told WEEI that it was surreal being around NFL stars he had grown up controlling in Madden.

The virtual names have since become Maye’s peers.

After an encouraging rookie year, he exploded in 2025 with 4,394 passing yards, 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing an NFL-best 72% of his passes.

Maye also rushed for 450 yards and four scores, helping New England reach Super Bowl LX. His season earned him the No. 11 spot on the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2026 list.

GTA 6 Will Arrive in the Middle of Patriots’ Season

Maye will have to wait a bit longer before taking another trip to Rockstar Games’ version of Vice City.

Rockstar lists Nov. 19, 2026, as the official release date for “Grand Theft Auto VI,” which will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game follows protagonists Jason and Lucia through the fictional state of Leonida after an easy score spirals into a larger criminal conspiracy.

That release comes deep into the NFL schedule, when Maye figures to have considerably less free time than most gamers lining up to play it.

His immediate focus carries much higher stakes.

Maye came within five points of winning the 2025 AP NFL MVP, losing one of the closest votes in the award’s history. He and the Patriots also came one victory short of a championship.

The path back begins with an enormous spotlight on Maye entering Year 3.

GTA 6 can wait until November.

Judging by Maye’s track record, however, WEEI may have been onto something with the “Gamer Maye” nickname.