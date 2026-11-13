Patriots Advised to Pursue Former All-Pro Edge Rusher to Boost Defense

Mike Vrabel stressed after the blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers the New England Patriots defense needs to cause more turnovers. To do that, the unit likely needs additional pressure on the quarterback.

While the NFL trade deadline passing without the Patriots making a move signals the team expects that to come mostly from their current roster, the team could also look for external help in free agency. On Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Moe Morton suggested an intriguing fit — Haason Reddick.

On his list of top 10 bargain free agents after the 2026 NFL trade deadline, Morton named the Patriots and Carolina Panthers his “best fits” for Reddick.

“In a designated pass-rushing role, Reddick should be able to make an impact,” wrote Morton. “He could be a solid fit for the Carolina Panthers, who have generated the second-lowest pressure rate at 16.5 percent, or the New England Patriots, who rank 24th in pressure rate at 16.7 percent.”

Reddick is a 2-time Pro Bowler and former second-team All-Pro edge rusher from his brief tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles. Those two Pro Bowl campaigns came during back-to-back years with the Eagles in 2022 and 2023.

Reddick, though, has also experienced strong campaigns with the Arizona Cardinals and Panthers during his career. Most recently, he played 13 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. Reddick registered six tackles for loss, six quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks.

Could Patriots Target Haason Reddick on Free Agent Market?

The Patriots have generated a pretty solid pass rusher from their interior defensive line. But they could use more along the edge.

That’s where Reddick would come in. From 2020-23, he was one of the more dominant edge rushers in the league, averaging 12.5 sacks per season during that time.