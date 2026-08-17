Patriots New RB Already Pushing for Roster Spot at Training Camp

Things can change pretty quickly in the NFL. This week, that certainly appears to be the case for running back Hassan Haskins with the New England Patriots.

On Sunday, SI on Patriots’ Ethan Hurwitz argued Haskins has a path to a roster spot with the Patriots at the end of August. That’s an incredible feat considering Haskins was a free agent just five days ago.

But the running back is pushing for a roster spot behind a stellar preseason debut.

“It was a solid showing for Haskins, who admitted he’s still thumbing his way through the offensive playbook. He finished with five carries for 15 rushing yards in a minimal role. He also chipped in on special teams as well,” wrote Hurwitz.

“But there’s a legitimate shot that Haskins — a former fourth round pick by Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans — could end up cracking the 53-man roster. Behind starters Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, there’s a wide open gap for that third job.”

Hurwitz argued Haskins is competing with Lan Larison, JaMycal Hasty and Jam Miller for the roster’s final running back spot. The team insider called Miller the favorite to land the role, but he clearly hasn’t ruled out Haskins as a possibility.

The veteran running back spent the 2025 campaign with the Los Angeles Chargers. He rushed for 47 yards, averaging 2.8 yards per carry, in 12 games.

Over 44 NFL games, Haskins has posted 3.0 yards per carry.

Veteran RB Hassan Haskins Competing for Patriots Roster Spot

Regardless of who opens the 2026 season as New England’s RB3, the Patriots will likely utilize Rhamondre Stevenson or TreVeyon Henderson a majority of the time in the backfield.

Last season, that duo combined for 1,514 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns. Henderson could be ready for more production this fall as well during his second season.

Whoever is the Patriots RB3 will provide backfield depth but mostly play special teams. Haskins has a lot of experience with that type of role.

Last season, he played 157 special teams snaps, which was actually a career low. In 2024 with the Chargers, Haskins lined up for 292 special teams snaps while also playing 133 snaps on offense.

Over his entire career, Haskins has played more than 300 additional special teams snaps than offensive. That versatility could be very useful on the Patriots roster.

Hassan’s Previously Tenure With Mike Vrabel

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel could be very comfortable with Haskins as RB3 as well because of his previous experience with the running back.

Haskins began his NFL career as a fourth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2022. He appeared in 15 games as a rookie for Vrabel in 2022.

Haskins ran for 93 yards and registered 150 yards from scrimmage. He played a career-high 155 offensive snaps and 234 on special teams.

The Patriots will have to make their RB3 decision by August 30. Before that, New England will play two more preseason games against the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns.