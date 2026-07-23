Who Has the Biggest Contracts on the Patriots in 2026? Ranking New England’s Highest-Paid Players

When the Patriots committed to Mike Vrabel as head coach in 2025, they also committed to building a roster in his image.

That meant investing heavily along the line of scrimmage, adding proven veterans on defense and surrounding franchise quarterback Drake Maye with better protection and more playmakers. The result is one of the deepest rosters New England has assembled in years, and the payroll reflects that philosophy.

Interestingly, Maye isn’t even among the team’s five biggest salary cap hits despite being the face of the franchise. Instead, the Patriots’ largest financial commitments are concentrated on defense, a clear reflection of Vrabel’s belief that championship teams are built by controlling games at the line of scrimmage.

Based on 2026 salary cap figures, here are the 15 biggest contracts on New England’s roster entering training camp.

1. Milton Williams, DT

2026 cap hit: $28.5 million

The Patriots made Williams one of the biggest additions of free agency, and his contract immediately became the largest on the roster.

After helping anchor one of the NFL’s best defensive fronts in Philadelphia, Williams arrived in Foxborough expected to become the centerpiece of Vrabel’s defensive line. His combination of explosiveness and interior pass-rush ability fills one of New England’s biggest needs while giving offensive lines another player they must account for every snap.

2. Carlton Davis III, CB

2026 cap hit: $22 million

New England doubled down on rebuilding its secondary by signing Davis, giving Christian Gonzalez an experienced running mate on the outside.

Rather than asking Gonzalez to erase an opponent’s top receiver every week without help, the Patriots now have two proven outside corners capable of matching up against elite passing attacks.

3. Mike Onwenu, G

2026 cap hit: $17.5 million

Few players have become more valuable to the Patriots than Onwenu.

His versatility, durability and consistency have made him one of the league’s better interior offensive linemen, and protecting Drake Maye remains one of the organization’s highest priorities. His contract reflects that importance.

4. Christian Barmore, DT

2026 cap hit: $17.1 million

When healthy, Barmore has shown he can be one of the NFL’s most disruptive defensive tackles.

Pairing him with Williams gives New England one of the league’s most talented interior defensive line duos and a foundation Vrabel hopes can consistently pressure opposing quarterbacks without relying heavily on blitzes.

5. Harold Landry III, EDGE

2026 cap hit: $16.35 million

The reunion between Vrabel and Landry made plenty of sense.

The veteran edge rusher flourished under Vrabel in Tennessee, and the Patriots are counting on him to bring veteran leadership and consistent pass-rush production to a defense that should look significantly different this season.

6. Robert Spillane, LB

2026 cap hit: $12.32 million

Spillane arrives after establishing himself as one of the NFL’s more productive linebackers.

His experience, physicality and instincts should help stabilize the middle of New England’s defense while giving Vrabel another veteran voice in the locker room.

7. Hunter Henry, TE

2026 cap hit: $11.75 million

Henry continues to be one of Drake Maye’s most dependable targets.

Whether serving as a security blanket on third down or a reliable red-zone option, the veteran tight end remains an important piece of Josh McDaniels’ offense.

8. Morgan Moses, RT

2026 cap hit: $10.4 million

Veteran offensive tackles don’t come cheap, especially when they’re expected to protect a young franchise quarterback.

Moses brings more than a decade of NFL experience and gives New England stability on the right side of the offensive line.

9. Drake Maye, QB

2026 cap hit: $9.99 million

This may be the biggest bargain on the roster.

Although Maye is expected to lead the Patriots for years to come, he’s still playing under his rookie contract, giving New England tremendous roster-building flexibility while it continues surrounding him with veteran talent.

That advantage won’t last forever, but it’s one of the organization’s biggest competitive edges entering 2026.

10. Will Campbell, LT

2026 cap hit: $9.92 million

The Patriots drafted Campbell to become Maye’s long-term blindside protector.

As a first-round pick, he immediately joins the team’s highest-paid players, underscoring just how significant the organization believes his role will become.

11. Kevin Byard III, S

2026 cap hit: $9 million

The veteran safety remains one of the defense’s most experienced leaders, bringing communication, range and ball skills to the back end of the secondary.

12. Christian Elliss, LB

2026 cap hit: $8.56 million

Elliss has steadily developed into an important contributor, earning a larger financial commitment after proving he can make plays in multiple defensive packages.

13. Romeo Doubs, WR

2026 cap hit: $8.6 million

Acquired to give Maye another reliable receiving option, Doubs adds experience, route-running ability and dependable hands to a Patriots receiving corps looking to take another step forward.

14. Dre’Mont Jones, EDGE

2026 cap hit: $7.55 million

Jones adds another proven pass rusher to a defensive front that has been aggressively reshaped under Vrabel.

His versatility allows him to line up both inside and outside depending on the matchup.

15. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB

2026 cap hit: $7.42 million

Stevenson remains one of the offense’s most complete players.

Whether carrying the football, catching passes out of the backfield or protecting Maye in pass protection, the veteran running back continues to be an important piece of New England’s offensive identity.

What the Patriots’ payroll says about Mike Vrabel’s vision

The Patriots’ highest-paid players reveal far more than salary figures.

Six of New England’s top 10 cap hits belong to defensive players, illustrating Vrabel’s long-standing philosophy of building from the front seven outward. At the same time, the club has invested heavily in protecting Maye, with Mike Onwenu, Morgan Moses and Will Campbell all ranking among the roster’s biggest contracts.

Perhaps the most notable takeaway, however, is Maye’s place on the list.

Despite being the franchise quarterback, he ranks only ninth in cap hit entering the season. That gives New England one of the NFL’s most valuable roster-building advantages: the ability to surround a young quarterback with expensive veteran talent before his inevitable blockbuster extension arrives.

If the Patriots take a significant step forward in 2026, that combination of aggressive spending on defense and a cost-controlled franchise quarterback could prove to be one of the biggest reasons why.