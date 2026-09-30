How to Watch Patriots vs. Bills: TV Channel, Live Stream, Start Time for Week 4

The New England Patriots have a chance to quickly put one of their ugliest performances of the young season behind them. The problem? Their next opponent hasn’t lost yet.

New England heads to Buffalo for an AFC East matchup against the undefeated Bills on Sunday, Oct. 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium.

The Patriots enter Week 4 at 1-2 after a brutal 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Buffalo is off to a 3-0 start.

For Patriots fans looking to watch from home, here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s game, including the TV channel, streaming options, radio broadcast and announcers.

What Channel Is the Patriots vs. Bills Game On?

Game: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Highmark Stadium

TV channel: CBS

Boston TV: WBZ-TV Channel 4

Streaming: Paramount+ (local market), NFL+ (local market on mobile/tablet), NFL Sunday Ticket (out of market)

The Patriots-Bills game will air on CBS. In the Boston market, fans can watch the game on WBZ-TV Channel 4.

Ian Eagle will handle play-by-play for the CBS broadcast, with Ross Tucker serving as the color analyst. Evan Washburn will report from the sideline.

How to Live Stream Patriots vs. Bills

Fans in markets where the game is being carried locally on CBS can stream Patriots-Bills through Paramount+ with an eligible subscription.

The game is also available through NFL+ for live local viewing on phones and tablets. NFL+ also offers game replays.

For fans outside the Patriots-Bills local broadcast area, NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube and YouTube TV carries out-of-market Sunday afternoon games.

International viewers can access the game through NFL Game Pass International, subject to regional restrictions.

How to Listen to Patriots vs. Bills

Patriots fans can also listen to Sunday’s game on 98.5 The Sports Hub, the flagship station of the Patriots Radio Network.

Bob Socci will call the game alongside former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak.

The matchup will also have a national radio broadcast on ESPN Radio, with Steve Levy on play-by-play, Max Starks providing analysis and Dan Graziano reporting from the sideline.

For SiriusXM listeners, the Patriots broadcast is available on channel 262 in car and 821 on the SiriusXM app. The Bills broadcast is on channel 193 in car and 803 on the app, while the national broadcast is available on app channel 180.

Patriots Face Major Test Against Undefeated Bills

Sunday gives New England an immediate opportunity to respond after a difficult afternoon in Jacksonville.

The Patriots were held without a touchdown in their 35-6 Week 3 loss, dropping them to 1-2. Buffalo, meanwhile, enters the first AFC East meeting between the teams this season at 3-0.

There is also a little history for New England to build on.

The Patriots won their trip to Buffalo last season, beating the Bills 23-20 on Sunday Night Football. Another victory Sunday would give New England regular-season road wins over Buffalo in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2019.

This trip will look different, however. Sunday’s matchup marks the Patriots’ first regular-season visit to Buffalo’s new Highmark Stadium, which opened this year. Buffalo has won its first two regular-season games in the new building.

For New England, there isn’t much time to dwell on what went wrong in Jacksonville. An undefeated division rival is waiting, and the Patriots have a chance to change the tenor of their season with a road upset.