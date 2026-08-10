How to Watch the Patriots’ First Preseason Game: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Football is back.

The New England Patriots kick off their 2026 preseason Thursday night when they host the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium, giving fans their first opportunity to see Mike Vrabel’s team in live game action before the regular season begins.

While preseason results rarely tell the full story, Thursday’s opener offers an important first look at the Patriots’ revamped roster. It will also provide another chance to watch quarterback Drake Maye continue building chemistry with his new supporting cast after an offseason filled with roster upgrades.

Whether you’re watching from New England or tuning in from across the country, here’s everything you need to know before kickoff.

Patriots vs. Colts: Date, Time and TV Information

The Patriots will host the Colts on:

Date: Thursday, Aug. 13

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

TV Channel

Fans can watch the game on:

WBZ-TV (CBS 4) in the Boston television market

NFL Network for a national audience

The game serves as New England’s first of three preseason contests before the team opens the regular season on Sept. 9 against the Seattle Seahawks.

How to Stream the Patriots’ First Preseason Game

There are several ways to stream Thursday night’s matchup.

Local viewers can watch through the Patriots’ official preseason live stream on Patriots.com or stream the local CBS broadcast through Fubo in eligible markets.

Out-of-market fans can watch the game on NFL+, which carries live out-of-market preseason games.

Patriots 2026 Preseason Schedule

Following Thursday’s opener against Indianapolis, the Patriots will play two more exhibition games before the regular season begins.

Thursday, Aug. 13

vs. Indianapolis Colts

7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 22

vs. Philadelphia Eagles

7:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, Aug. 27

at Cleveland Browns

8:00 p.m. ET

(Streamed nationally on Prime Video)

With training camp entering its next phase, Thursday night’s game gives fans their first extended look at the Patriots‘ 2026 roster as Vrabel and his coaching staff begin evaluating players in live game situations.