Patriots Leading Receiver Compares Drake Maye to Pro Bowl Passer

There are already similarities between New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye and Pro Bowl passer and former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert. Just ask Maye’s leading receiver, tight end Hunter Henry.

Speaking to reporters, including the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan, on Wednesday, November 20, Henry went into detail about why Maye reminds him of former Los Angeles Chargers teammate Herbert.

Henry explained how “Justin’s a special player, but, you know, Drake’s a very special player, too. You know, both — I think the size always helps. I mean, Drake is a big guy, and, you know, Justin, obviously, is a very big guy. The mobility always helps, too; being able to create plays on the run, not just passing, but also with his feet.”

That’s lofty praise from a player who caught passes from both signal-callers. Shared traits with Herbert should excite Patriots fans about the potential of Maye moving forward.

The third-overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft is already redefining what the Pats can expect from football’s most important position.

Justin Herbert an Apt Comparison for Drake Maye

A Herbert comp makes sense for Maye. As Henry pointed out, the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder has elite size for the position. Size matched by Herbert’s 6-foot-6 and 236-pound frame.

Both Maye and Herbet can stand tall in the pocket in the classic fashion of traditional quarterbacks. Yet while each can make every throw at the pro level, they are also athletic and mobile enough to pick apart defenses off script, both on the ground and through the air.

Ad-libbing in the passing game means altering arm angles to make improbable throws look routine. Maye gave an ample demonstration of the growing art form when he side-armed a curving pass to wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, highlighted by Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS, against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11.

Henry might have allowed himself a wry smile watching Maye improv his way to a completion and a positive gain. The veteran who was with the Chargers in 2020, got used to seeing Herbert do the same.

Unorthodox but effective plays like this touchdown pass thrown around a defender against the Denver Broncos, per Sportsbook Review’s Bobby Football, earned Herbert league-wide honors.

Chargers fans have long been used to seeing this kind of big-play flair from Herbert. Now Patriots supporters can see Maye starting to set a new bar for quarterback play in New England.

Patriots Becoming More Dynamic at QB

The Patriots have made placing more dynamic athletes on the QB depth chart at priority. Maye and a fellow cannon-armed rookie are making huge developments for a team hamstrung for too long by game-managers and limited arms.

More progress from Maye will be the key to transforming what has been a pedestrian passing game. Receivers like Henry will be the beneficiaries of Maye’a ability to strike suddenly and turn even broken plays into positive yardage.

Those qualities mean his pass-catchers have to vary how they play. Specifically, they need to be aware plays will go on for longer with Maye moving around to avoid pressure, then adjust their routes for a passer more willing to back his arm to exploit the smallest throwing windows.

Kyles illustrated how Maye occasionally “tells his receivers to play ball when asked if he prefers guys running the routes on paper or adjusting to space Pointed to this overturned Hunter Henry catch where the TE settled into space.”

Things are changing for the Patriots at quarterback in all the best ways. Maye can match Herbert’s impressive stats, but his long-term priority should be more wins and multiple playoff appearances.