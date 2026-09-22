Hunter Henry Just Joined Rob Gronkowski in Exclusive Patriots Company

Hunter Henry has quietly spent the last six seasons climbing a New England Patriots list that includes some serious names.

Now, there are only three left above him.

Henry has surpassed 3,000 receiving yards with the Patriots, becoming just the fourth tight end in franchise history to reach the milestone. The company says plenty about what Henry has built in New England: Rob Gronkowski, Ben Coates and Russ Francis are the only other Patriots tight ends to do it.

The Patriots celebrated the achievement Monday, calling Henry “one of four Pats TE legends” while highlighting his 3,039 receiving yards with the franchise.

For a player whose New England career has unfolded across different quarterbacks, offensive coordinators and dramatically different versions of the Patriots, that’s quite a club to join.

Hunter Henry Joins Rare Patriots Tight End Club

Gronkowski is in a category of his own in Patriots history. Coates was one of the NFL’s premier tight ends during the 1990s, while Francis became one of the defining players at the position during his time in New England.

Henry now has his name alongside all three.

It hasn’t come with the same fanfare, and that’s arguably what makes his climb so interesting.

Henry signed with New England in 2021, when the Patriots were still trying to build their next offense following Tom Brady’s departure. Since then, he’s caught passes from multiple quarterbacks and played for a revolving door of offensive coaches.

What hasn’t changed much is Henry.

He’s remained one of the most dependable pieces of New England’s passing game, particularly when the Patriots have needed a reliable target over the middle of the field or in the red zone. His longevity has now produced a milestone only three other tight ends in franchise history reached before him.

That’s no small distinction for an organization with such a rich history at the position.

Henry Has Become a Constant in Patriots Offense

Henry’s place in Patriots history is particularly notable because of just how much has changed around him.

The organization that Henry joined in 2021 looks very different from the one he plays for today. Quarterbacks have changed. Coaches have changed. The roster has been turned over.

Henry is still here.

And as New England attempts to build around Drake Maye, the veteran tight end continues to give its young quarterback something every developing passer needs: a target he trusts.

The milestone comes as the Patriots are coming off their first win of the 2026 season, a 20-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. New England didn’t need an offensive explosion to get it done, but the larger picture surrounding Henry is becoming increasingly difficult to overlook.

Three thousand yards won’t suddenly put Henry in the same conversation as Gronkowski when it comes to their respective Patriots legacies. It doesn’t need to.

The accomplishment stands on its own.

There have been plenty of tight ends to wear a Patriots uniform. Only four have caught enough passes in New England to accumulate at least 3,000 receiving yards.

Henry is now one of them.

And when the other three names are Rob Gronkowski, Ben Coates and Russ Francis, that’s a pretty good list to find yourself on.