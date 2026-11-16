NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is usually one of the first to break major news around the league. But on Monday, he got part of a big story wrong.

Early Monday morning, Rapoport reported that New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye could miss the rest of the season with a significant lower-leg injury. That part was accurate.

However, he also reported that Maye had already returned from Germany after Sunday’s 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich. That wasn’t the case.

A few hours later, head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed that Maye was still in Germany. And now Rapoport is taking heat for the mix-up.

Patriots Fans Call Out Ian Rapoport for Drake Maye Mix-Up

It didn’t take long for people to catch Rapoport’s error and start publicly shaming him for not double-checking his facts first.

“Another BOTCHED report. As a former journalist, correct info over fast info is so much more important. Ok, I’m done,” former NESN reporter Alex Sims said.

“Vrabel just told the Greg Hill Show he hasn’t traveled back from Germany yet,” DraftKings’ Lucy Burdge posted on X.

NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry also refuted Rapoport’s initial post.

“I’m told Drake Maye was kept in Germany and did not make the lengthy flight back with the team in order to try to help manage the swelling around his injured lower leg,” Perry posted. “Mike Vrabel told us during his press conference today that Maye was on his way back.”

Others went after Rapoport personally, as well as his new ESPN colleague Adam Schefter.

“In today’s version of what Ian reported incorrectly… Maye stayed in Germany he did not come back. We are at least two reporting screw ups a day between Ian and Adarn [sic]. Would be nice if the most respected NFL reporters start actually reporting accurate information instead of making things up,” one user posted.

“It’s @RapSheet. He’s a click baiter not a journalist,” another user exclaimed.

“Being FIRST is way more important to these guys than being right,” one fan replied.

“We’ll see if this news is actually confirmed and legit. The track record has been REALLY bad from ESPN/NFL Network this season with Patriots injuries,”

Ian Rapoport’s Drake Maye Report Missed the Mark

Rapoport’s report hit X before most of the New England area was awake.

Several outlets ran with the Germany detail, including some that wrote Maye had already returned to the United States.

But Vrabel told a different story during his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Monday morning.

“The update that I have is just out of caution – Drake stayed back,” Vrabel said. “He’ll be traveling back here shortly. But just wanted to make sure that everything was good for him to travel back and safely. He’ll be returning here, I think, shortly.”

Not long after, Rapoport posted a follow-up that quietly reversed the original claim.

“More details on Drake Maye… A fractured ankle necessitating the stay in Germany,” Rapoport posted. “So on the same play: Torn ACL for Aidan Hutchinson. Fractured ankle for Drake Maye.”

To be fair to Rapoport, the main part of his report held up. Schefter also reported that the Patriots are concerned Maye fractured his ankle, and many believe it to be season-ending.

Vrabel stated he won’t share specifics on Maye’s status until the QB is back in the United States. And the Patriots have their Week 11 bye to figure out what comes next.