Patriots’ Growing Injury Problem Reaches Alarming New Level

The New England Patriots are only two games into their season, and one number surrounding the roster is already getting difficult to ignore.

Fourteen Patriots players have been placed on injured reserve at some point during the 2026 league year, ESPN’s Mike Reiss noted Wednesday. Roughly half of those players were either on New England’s 53-man roster or projected to make it.

Follow-up: 14 Patriots have been placed on injured reserve in the 2026 league year (about half were or projected to be on 53-man roster … listed in order): 1️⃣ TE Julian Hill2️⃣ WR Jimmy Kibble3️⃣ WR Jeremiah Webb4️⃣ RB Terrell Jennings5️⃣ RB Myles Montgomery6️⃣ G/C Andrew… https://t.co/V1yxu1a2ZJ — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 23, 2026

That distinction matters. Not every name among the 14 represents a current hole in Mike Vrabel’s lineup, and several landed on IR before the regular season began.

Still, the trend has taken a far more consequential turn lately.

Starting right guard Mike Onwenu became the latest Patriot to land on IR Tuesday, joining a group that already includes wide receiver A.J. Brown, punter Bryce Baringer and linebacker Khalil Jacobs. Onwenu suffered an ankle injury during Sunday’s 20-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and was carted from the field.

The Patriots won the game comfortably. They did not leave it unscathed.

Patriots’ IR List Has Reached 14 Players

Reiss laid out the full list Wednesday:

TE Julian Hill

WR Jimmy Kibble

WR Jeremiah Webb

RB Terrell Jennings

RB Myles Montgomery

G/C Andrew Rupcich

OT Marcus Bryant

S Eric Butler

DT Isaiah Iton

RB Lan Miller, via injury settlement

P Bryce Baringer

LB Khalil Jacobs

WR A.J. Brown

RG Mike Onwenu

Again, context is important. New England’s current reserve/injured list is smaller than that cumulative total because the 14 accounts for players who have been placed on IR at different points during the league year, including players who were later released or reached injury settlements.

But the recent names are what make the number more concerning.

Baringer and Jacobs were placed on injured reserve as New England finalized its roster entering the season. Brown followed after suffering an ankle injury in the opener. Now Onwenu, a starter in each of the Patriots’ first two games and one of their most experienced offensive linemen, has joined them.

And the damage from Pittsburgh may not stop with him.

New England entered Sunday’s game without Brown and starting cornerback Carlton Davis III. During the win, Onwenu, Eli Raridon, Dre’Mont Jones, Dell Pettus and Craig Woodson all suffered injuries.

Suddenly, depth that looked like a luxury in August is becoming a necessity in September.

Mike Onwenu’s Injury Creates an Immediate Problem

Onwenu’s absence is particularly significant because of both his role and his versatility.

The 28-year-old has started 52 career games at right guard and another 30 at right tackle, along with five at left guard. He has been one of the Patriots’ most movable pieces up front since New England selected him in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Vrabel initially stopped short of offering a firm timetable Monday, but made it clear New England wasn’t expecting a quick turnaround.

“I don’t think he’ll be available here in the short term,” Vrabel said. “So, I wouldn’t anticipate him being out there here in the next few weeks.”

The Patriots made the situation official one day later.

Placing Onwenu on injured reserve means he will miss at least four games, beginning with Sunday’s road matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. New England signed punter Mitch Wishnowsky from its practice squad to the 53-man roster in the corresponding move.

For a team trying to build continuity around Drake Maye, losing an established starter along the offensive line is hardly ideal. Losing him while several other positions are already being tested only compounds the problem.

Two games do not make a season. The Patriots have plenty of football left, and some of the 14 IR designations are more relevant to the current roster than others.

But this early into the schedule, New England is already being forced to find out just how deep its roster really is.