Patriots Injury Update: Latest on RB TreVeyon Henderson Ahead of Week 1

Expectations are high for the New England Patriots going into 2026. That’s in no small part due to the two-headed monster in the backfield, headed up by Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson.

There is a problem, though. Henderson is banged up, having suffered an ankle injury recently while making a cut in practice.

The good news is that Christopher Price of The Boston Globe is reporting that Henderson avoided any major injuries. That means he should be “good to go” for Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks.

“TreVeyon Henderson should be “good to go” for Week 1 of the regular season, as a league source indicated he avoided a serious right ankle injury when he slipped on the turf at practice earlier in the week,” Price wrote.

The concern, however, is that Henderson hasn’t been practicing just yet. So, while it isn’t a major injury, with the opener just a week away on Wednesday, September 9th, he needs to find a way to stay sharp.

The New England Patriots Have Options Behind TreVeyon Henderson

At this point, regardless of whether or not TreVeyon Henderson plays, it seems like a safe bet that Rhamondre Stevenson is going to be the premier back for the New England Patriots in the opener. After all, he’s healthy and already part of the premier tandem for the Patriots.

After that, things get interesting. In particular, if Henderson is limited.

In the end, the Patriots took three running backs on their 53-man roster. Then their is Corey Kiner, who they traded for at the last moment before rosters needed to be set, sending a seventh-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for him.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel added that Kiner had long since been on the team’s radar. They even tried to acquire him last year.

“Somebody we liked last year and wanted to try to acquire last year,” Vrabel said on The Greg Hill Show. “He went somewhere else. He had a really good preseason [39 carries, 180 yards, 2 TDs, 98 offensive snaps].”

Kiner found himself in a very crowded running back room with the Cardinals. He played in four games and had 12 carries for 58 yards a season ago. Now, with the additions of Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier, there wasn’t room for him.

After that, it’s the practice squad for the Patriots. That includes running backs Hassan Haskins and Lan Larison. However, they will likely be staying there for Week 1.

The Patriots Expect a Lot From Henderson

When the Patriots used a second-round pick on TreVeyon Henderson, there were immediately massive expectations that he would become the future top running back in New England. However, there were some growing pains early as he transitioned to the NFL.

As Henderson started to earn more playing time and trust, he started to show off why the Patriots thought so highly of him. In particular, with a handful of highlight runs going for more than 50 yards at a pop. He would even be named AFC Offensive Player of the Month in November.

In the end, Henderson only made four starts, but he still had 911 yards and 9 touchdowns on the ground. He also snagged 35 receptions for 221 yards and another touchdown.

There is still plenty for Henderson to work on. His pass blocking was noted as needing improvement in August. So, he’s not a finished product, but still one the Patriots need to lean on going forward.