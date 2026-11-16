Insider Gives Grim Drake Maye Injury Update

The New England Patriots were hoping their bye week would give quarterback Drake Maye enough time to get healthy. That might have been wishful thinking.

Maye hurt his right ankle on the opening drive of Sunday’s 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich,’ Germany. Before he exited, he completed 3 of 4 passes for 48 yards and ran once for 11 yards.

Head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t have an update after the game, saying the team would run more tests once it got back to New England.

But a few hours later, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio delivered some extremely concerning news.

Drake Maye Expected to Be Out ‘a While’

Florio gave the update during NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” broadcast.

“With Drake Maye, the Patriots are going to do more testing,” Florio said. “But I’m told for now they expect that he will be out a while.”

There’s no word yet on what “a while” means. But it puts Maye’s status for the Patriots’ next game — a Nov. 29 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on “Sunday Night Football” — in serious doubt.

It also lines up with what former NFL team doctor David Chao saw on the replay. Chao believes Maye suffered a mild right high-ankle sprain, and he thinks the third-year QB will likely miss time after the bye (likely 2-4 weeks).

If Maye can’t go, backup Tommy DeVito is next in line. That’s not a comforting thought after Sunday. With DeVito under center, the Patriots finished with just 151 total yards, and only 81 came after Maye went down.

A.J. Brown’s Injury Woes Continue

Florio’s update on Brown wasn’t great either.

The veteran receiver hurt his hamstring late in the third quarter on a 21-yard catch to move the chains on third down. He finished with two catches for 27 yards on six targets before he was ruled out.

“AJ Brown was playing only his fourth game of the season, he left with a hamstring injury,” Florio stated. “They’re going to do some testing on that as well. The good news is they’re off next week.”

It’s been a nightmare first season in New England for Brown since he forced his way off the Philadelphia Eagles. He suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 1, missed four games, then sat out Weeks 8 and 9 with ankle and knee injuries. Sunday was his first game since Week 7.

In his three games before Munich, he had just nine catches for 101 yards.

The injuries are piling up at the worst possible time. The 5-5 Patriots, who played in the Super Bowl last season, have lost three of their last four games and are currently out of the AFC playoff picture.