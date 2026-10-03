Patriots Insider Reveals Reality Behind Viral QB-Vrabel Rift Rumor

Earlier this week, rumors were circulating about the relationship between New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and coach Mike Vrabel. However, an NFL insider put those rumors to rest in a recent report published on Saturday afternoon.

It was suggested that Maye and Vrabel might be having a bit of a tense relationship. This was a rumor floated around, following the team’s 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The loss dropped the Patriots to 1-2 on the season, with a showdown against the Buffalo Bills coming on Sunday.

However, Pelissero put those rumors to bed in his recent report, even suggesting that the Patriots might have laughed at those rumors.

“There were some chuckles among those in the know this week about a Boston radio report suggesting a rift between Maye and Vrabel, who told reporters when asked about it, “I’m here because Drake was the quarterback.” While Vrabel has been publicly (and understandably) frustrated with Maye’s turnovers—a league-high seven through three games, including three in last week’s loss to Jacksonville—those who know both the coach and quarterback well say there’s zero truth to the theory that there are problems with their relationship. They speak regularly, never a tense word between them, and together were two of the driving forces behind last year’s AFC title.”

Drake Maye Responds To Rumors

The quarterback has also pushed back on this rumor. Maye came out this week and said publicly that the coach was one of the best football coaches he’s had in his life. He also indicated that planning for Vrabel has been fun.

Beyond having fun playing under Vrabel, he also noted that he enjoys the work ethic. The North Carolina product made it very clear that he wants to continue the high standard. This standard has undoubtedly grown, with the Patriots making the Super Bowl in February.

It’s also fair to say that the timeline for a rebuild for the organization was greatly accelerated because of this. Even still, the quarterback appreciates the high standard appreciates the high standard that he is being held to, as noted in a report from Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper.

“He pushes us hard. I’ve loved playing for him, and it’s not going to change. It hasn’t changed, and it won’t change.”

Patriots QB Has Struggled This Season

It’s no secret that the quarterback is in the middle of a very difficult stretch at the moment. He has committed several turnovers, and that higher rate than last season. He has already thrown six interceptions in three games, which ties him for most in the NFL. Last year, he only threw eight interceptions.

Not only is he committing turnovers, but he is committing them at a historic rate. His combination of one touchdown and six interceptions marks the third-worst touchdown-to-interception ratio over the first three starts following an All-Pro season in the last 50 years. The game against the Jaguars was the worst game of his career. The quarterback had a 28.1 passing grade for the game. Prior to that game, he had never had a great under 30.

At the very least, the rumors of the coach and quarterback not getting along can be put to bed. This was something that was not really an issue for the organization, and it seems like it was a media-created rumor. It will be interesting to see how this plays out, as the season begins to reach its midpoint.

At the very least, the rumors of the coach and quarterback not getting along can be put to bed. This was something that was not really an issue for the organization, and it seems like it was a media-created rumor. It will be interesting to see how this plays out, as the season begins to reach its midpoint.