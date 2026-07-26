Insider Reveals Why Christian Gonzalez Hasn’t Signed Record-Breaking Patriots Contract

The New England Patriots have taken care of an important piece of business already on Sunday, but there is still more work to do. After weeks of speculation, the front office finally managed to sign linebacker Gabe Jacas to his rookie contract. Now, the team needs to turn its attention to superstar cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who is due for a contract extension before the start of the offseason.

For months, the two sides have been working on a new deal, with team owner Robert Kraft even coming out and saying that Gonzalez has a contract on the table that would make him the highest-paid cornerback in the league. However, he hasn’t signed it yet, and according to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, there’s one big reason why that’s the case.

Why Hasn’t Christian Gonzalez Signed a Contract Extension with the Patriots?

Through his first three seasons in the pros, Gonzalez has quickly proven himself to be one of the few true lockdown cornerbacks in the NFL. A man-to-man coverage specialist, Gonzalez can stick to whoever the opposing team’s top wide receiver is and keep him quiet, and that’s a skill set that will earn you a lot of money in the league nowadays.

New England exercised the fifth-year option in Gonzalez’s rookie contract this offseason, but he’s played so well that he is already deserving of a big-money extension. Gonzalez hasn’t been shy in expressing his desire to receive a new deal, but to this point, the sides haven’t managed to figure something out, with the saga now dragging into training camp.

While Gonzalez practiced with the team on Saturday, this is obviously something the front office would like to take care of sooner rather than later. The problem, according to Fowler, is that Gonzalez shares the same agent with Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who is also looking for a new deal. That has created a unique situation that gives Gonzalez even more leverage over New England as it attempts to get this deal across the finish line.

“Christian Gonzalez is one of two star cornerbacks trying to get a new contract now that’s eligible,” Fowler said on “SportsCenter.” “You have in Seattle Devon Witherspoon, as well. They share an agent. Both teams have offers out to those players, so it’s one of those things where they can let it marinate a bit. They don’t have to take the first offer … I do expect this to get done at some point.”

Patriots Appear Intent on Extending Christian Gonzalez

Kraft’s bold statement regarding Gonzalez’s contract situation indicates that the team is at least trying to get this deal done. But with Gonzalez’s agent holding all the cards in this situation, there’s no rush for him to rush into a decision. It’s created a scenario where New England is almost bidding against itself, which is dangerous territory to be in.

If the Patriots truly do have a record-setting deal on the table for Gonzalez, they are likely going to sit and wait before potentially increasing their offer. The two sides seem to be in a good spot in terms of their negotiations, but things could get tricky as time moves on. For now, it seems like things are trending in the right direction, but this is a delicate situation, so that could change in the blink of an eye.