Trade Proposal Swaps Patriots’ Jabrill Peppers, Draft Picks for 1,000-yd WR

Trading to acquire repeat 1,000-yard wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk for would-be franchise quarterback Drake Maye to work with makes sense for the New England Patriots. Even if it means including a veteran as versatile and productive as Jabrill Peppers in any deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

Peppers is the established name in a trade proposal put together by Pro Football Network’s Tony Catalina. He also included second- and sixth-round picks in the 2025 NFL draft. That haul would net the Patriots Aiyuk, plus a seventh-rounder in next year’s draft.

As Catalina put it, “the Patriots have obvious needs on the outside, and adding Aiyuk to the mix may be exactly what New England’s new regime is looking for.” That’s sound logic, especially since, as Catalina pointed out, “the Patriots tried to be aggressive in free agency with their pursuit of Calvin Ridley and other available wideouts but struck out on finding a true impact add.”

The results of another attempt to recruit a marquee wideout could be different because of Peppers: “For the 49ers, veteran Jabrill Peppers is an added piece to sweeten the deal. They instantly get picks for the future while adding another respected veteran in their secondary to help solidify an already feared defensive unit.”

This is an interesting proposal for the Patriots to consider. Peppers is one of the most important members of a stout defense, but the cupboard is hardly bare of other playmaking safeties.

Things are different at wide receiver, where New England’s offense is still relying on a largely unproven group lacking a standout performer.

Brandon Aiyuk a Popular Trade Target for Patriots

There’s good reason why trading for Aiyuk is a popular proposal for the Patriots. His arrival would give third-overall pick and eventual starter Maye a go-to target able to stretch the perimeter and also thrive between the numbers.

Aiyuk has posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons largely thanks to his cerebral approach to route-running. The 26-year-old routinely baffled covering defenders with subtle moves during a 2023 season that ended with him being named second-team All-Pro.

There isn’t a wideout on the Patriots’ roster who can match Aiyuk’s strategy and athleticism in and out of his breaks. Instead, the Pats are reliant on a second-year pro who may not fit new coordinator Alex Van Pelt’s offense, along with hoping Kendrick Bourne returns to full health after suffering a torn ACL last season.

Trading for Aiyuk would solve the problem of a lack of premium targets at a key position. Provided the player would be amenable to a move to Gillette Stadium.

Aiyuk named the Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers as his preferred destinations during a recent appearance on “The Pivot Podcast” (h/t CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo).

Ultimately, the 49ers will have a major say on where Aiyuk plays this season. They could be open to a player and picks deal, so long as the Patriots are happy to part ways with Peppers.

Jabrill Peppers Still Has Value

That would be a tough call after Peppers put together one of his finest seasons during difficult circumstances in 2023. He became a leader on a tough defense undermined by the malaise on offense common during former head coach Bill Belichick’s final years in charge.

Peppers was a force in both phases. He was strong against the run as a box safety, something highlighted on this play against the Los Angeles Chargers, per SB Nation’s JP Acosta.

The 28-year-old also proved his worth as a free safety, a position where Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS believes Peppers plays some of his best football.

Trading away a roving thumper this savvy and physical would be a risk for the Patriots. Yet it’s a risk mitigated by the presence of capable fellow safety Kyle Dugger, who has similar range to Peppers.

Meanwhile, 2023 third-round pick Marte Mapu is flexible enough to operate at safety. Mapu’s instincts showed up on key plays last season, per Kyles.

Marte Mapu baiting Mahomes and fighting for a pick was his best play as a rookie He actually foreshadowed it way back in Wk 4, where he attempted another theft vs another sit route. Prescott wisely threw it backshoulder, but Bentley batted the pass 15's gonna be a playmaker pic.twitter.com/IrrPiVqoW3 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) June 26, 2024

There are options for moving on from Peppers, so the Patriots can seriously consider putting together a deal for Aiyuk.