Patriots Urged to Add Former 2nd-Round ‘Bust’ Despite Struggles

For the Patriots, the offensive line is shaping up to be, just as it was last year, a makeshift and worrying operation. The team has limited talent on the frontline but would truly be in dire straits if injuries hit—which has already happened, as Cole Strange will miss the start of the season as he continues to rehab from a knee injury.

After the departure of Trent Brown, there’s no left tackle on the Patriots roster, and it appears possible—maybe even likely—that third-round pick Caedan Wallace will start at the position as a rookie, even though he was a right tackle in college. They’ve also dabbled with rookie fourth-round pick Layden Robinson as a starter at guard. There’s David Andrews at center and Mike Onwenu at right guard, but there is not much else that is reliable along the front.

With that in mind, NESN analyst Keagan Stiefel has and idea for the Patriots: Poach one of the top potential offensive-line cut candidates who could hit the waiver wire at the end of the month. That would be Bengals guard Jackson Carman, who was a second-round pick of Cincinnati in 2021 but has struggled mightily in the NFL.

Jackson Carman Needs a Change of Scenery

In an article titled, “Patriots Could Plug Roster Holes With These Five Cut Candidates,” Stiefel has Carman as the top option.

“The Bengals whiffed on Carman, who was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and has started a total of six games. It’s been a rough stay in Cincinnati for the athletic tackle, and perhaps a change of scenery could help him get things going,” he wrote.

Little doubt that Carman could use a change of scenery. He was a much-hyped prospect out of Clemson but after starting 17 games as a rookie, he has played just five games since.

In Cincinnati, there have been calls for Carman to be cut each of the last two years. After being whistled for four penalties in the preseason opener here in 2024, Carman did not play until the fourth quarter in the Bengals’ second preseason game. Stiefel called him a “whiff,” and at the Steelers Depot site dubbed Carman a player, “quickly heading to bust territory.”

As the Dayton Daily News wrote this week, “Carman, the 2021 second-round draft pick, struggled in the opener with four penalties, and it appears his roster spot could be in jeopardy.”

Patriots Could Be Active on Waiver Wire

There’s no guarantee that Carman will be let go, of course, or that he would suddenly live up to his potential if he landed with the Patriots. No doubt, there is potential. As the Draft Network noted before the Bengals picked him in 2021:

“Carman is a massive and powerful blocker that thrives in the run game and holds his own in pass protection. His power is notable, but he moves well for his size and features strong hand technique that he blends with a strong feel for his role in the scheme that makes him an effective blocker.”

The Patriots need effective blockers. But then, they’re going to need help at several spots on the roster as cuts come in 10 days from now.

NESN also suggested that the Patriots could look at young Colts offensive lineman Blake Freeland if he is let go, or one of two tight ends—Peyton Hendershot of the Cowboys or Ko Kieft of the Buccaneers.

Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson would be another potential signee.