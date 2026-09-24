How to Watch Patriots vs. Jaguars: TV Channel, Live Stream for Week 3

The New England Patriots are headed back on the road in Week 3, with a chance to move above .500 for the first time this season.

New England will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Both teams enter the matchup at 1-1, putting an early winning record on the line in Jacksonville.

For Patriots fans trying to find Sunday’s game, the matchup will be carried by CBS, with several streaming options available depending on location.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch, stream and listen to Patriots-Jaguars in Week 3.

What Channel Is the Patriots-Jaguars Game On?

Game: New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars

Date: Sunday, Sept. 27

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Local TV: WBZ-TV Channel 4

Location: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida

Live stream: Paramount+, NFL+

Out-of-market: NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV

CBS will carry Sunday’s game, with WBZ-TV Channel 4 airing the matchup in the Boston market.

Spero Dedes will handle play-by-play for CBS alongside analyst Adam Archuleta. Aditi Kinkhabwala will serve as the sideline reporter.

Fans outside the New England market should check their local CBS listings to determine whether Patriots-Jaguars will be shown in their area.

How to Live Stream Patriots vs. Jaguars

Patriots fans in markets receiving the game on CBS can also stream it through Paramount+, which carries subscribers’ live local CBS games.

NFL+ provides access to live local and primetime regular-season games on supported phones and tablets. Geographic and device restrictions apply.

For fans who are out of market, Patriots-Jaguars is available through NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV, which carries out-of-market Sunday afternoon NFL games.

International viewers can access games through the NFL’s international Game Pass offering, subject to regional blackout restrictions.

How to Listen to Patriots vs. Jaguars

Fans who would rather listen can hear the Patriots’ radio broadcast on 98.5 The Sports Hub, the flagship station of the Patriots Radio Network.

Bob Socci will handle play-by-play alongside former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak on color commentary.

The Patriots broadcast is also available through SiriusXM. The team’s official Week 3 broadcast guide lists the Patriots feed on SiriusXM channel 265 and channel 821 through the SiriusXM app.

Patriots, Jaguars Both Enter Week 3 at 1-1

Sunday gives New England its first opportunity of the season to climb above .500.

The Patriots opened the year with a 13-10 loss at Seattle before returning home and beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-3 in Week 2. Jacksonville also enters Sunday’s game at 1-1.

It will also mark New England’s first trip to Jacksonville since 2018. The Patriots and Jaguars last met in London in 2024, when Jacksonville won 32-16. New England owns a 12-3 overall record against the Jaguars, including postseason play.

Now, the Patriots head south looking to turn their Week 2 win into their first winning streak of the 2026 season.